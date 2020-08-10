Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming Chi Kuo

iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo

iPhone shipments will be down 25–30 percent, as per analyst.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 August 2020 17:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo

Analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo argued that a worldwide ban would be devastating for Apple

Highlights
  • iPhone shipments could decline if Apple is forced to remove WeChat
  • Decline is expected to be up to 6 percent if removal is limited to the US
  • Greater China contributes significantly to Apple revenue

Apple's annual iPhone shipments could decline by 25–30 percent in a worst-case scenario if it is forced to removes WeChat from its App Store globally, according to research analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as per an online report. This comes after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 banning US transactions with Tencent, owners of messaging app WeChat, within 45 days. Chinese Android as well as iPhone owners use WeChat extensively, and a worldwide ban on the app could have far-reaching consequences for Apple.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo argued that a worldwide ban would be devastating for Apple, due to the size of the Chinese market, as per a report by MacRumors. Kou analysed optimistic and pessimistic scenarios that depend on whether Apple has to ban WeChat from its App Store across the world, or if Apple removes Tencent's WeChat from the App Store only in the US.

In case of the former, Kuo warns that Apple's hardware product shipments in the Chinese market will decline significantly if WeChat is banned on App Stores worldwide. The analyst said that WeChat had become a daily necessity in China – it integrates messaging, payment, e-commerce, social networking, news reading, and productivity functions.

“We estimate that the annual iPhone shipments will be revised down by 25–30 percent, and the annual shipments of other Apple hardware devices, including AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, will be revised down by 15–25 percent,” said Kuo in a new research note accessed by MacRumors.

If Apple is only required to remove WeChat from the US App Store, Kuo says that iPhone shipments would be impacted by 3–6 percent, and other Apple products by less than 3 percent. This would be a significantly lesser impact than if WeChat is banned from App Store worldwide.

Although Apple doesn't break down its iPhone shipments by region, Greater China accounted for a little over 15 percent of Apple's total revenue during the June quarter. Kuo recommends that investors should reduce their stock holdings in companies in Apple's supply chain such as LG Innotek and Genius Electronic Optical, due to the risk posed by the WeChat ban.

WeChat operates as its own platform on top of iOS and Android for many users, and is very popular among Chinese mobile device users. It is also a platform extensively used to communicate with individuals and businesses outside of China. Although Trump's order is ambiguous, the ban will greatly affect individuals who use the app on a daily basis.

“WeChat automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information,” stated the executive order issued by the White House on August 6, banning US transactions with Tencent and ByteDance. The order states that it will come into effect 45 days after the announcement.

WeChat and TikTok were also among the 59 apps banned in India late June.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, IPhone, WeChat, Tencent, App Store, Apple iPhone, Ming Chi Kuo
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp to Enable Syncing of Chat History Across Platforms: Report
Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone

Related Stories

iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a Special Edition, May Carry an Orange Hue
  2. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Camera Improvements
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals Available on Last Day
  4. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch Mi Note 10 Lite in India as Mi 10i
  6. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Sync Chat History Across Platforms
  7. Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 Get ProudlyIndian Editions
  8. Mi 10 Ultra Name Confirmed; Colour Options, Posters, Specifications Leak
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
  10. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Coral Orange Variant Unveiled as New Special Edition Phone
  2. iPhone Shipments Could Decline up to 30 percent if WeChat Removed from Apple App Store Worldwide: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. WhatsApp to Enable Syncing of Chat History Across Platforms: Report
  4. Microsoft’s TikTok Carveout Faces Complex Technical Challenges Amidst Trump Ban
  5. Swiggy Instamart Quick Grocery Delivery Service Launched in Gurugram
  6. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Selfie and Macro Camera Improvements, Other Fixes
  7. TikTok Parent ByteDance Takes Step Toward Entering Stock Brokerage, Wealth Management in Hong Kong
  8. Lava Z61 Pro, Lava A5, Lava A9 ProudlyIndian Editions Launched Ahead of Independence Day: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Support Page on Company’s Website, Launch Expected Soon
  10. Oppo A6 May Launch in India as Successor to Oppo A5 in September: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com