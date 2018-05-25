Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Patent Hints at Plans to Let Siri Give Smart Responses to Unanswered Calls

Apple Patent Hints at Plans to Let Siri Give Smart Responses to Unanswered Calls

 
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Apple Patent Hints at Plans to Let Siri Give Smart Responses to Unanswered Calls

An Apple patent application has surfaced that shows the company is exploring ways to make declining a call on an iPhone a more "pleasant experience" in the future.

According to the patent published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, the tech giant is reportedly working to make its digital assistant Siri to help provide the caller with a reason on why the call was rejected through a text message.

"An Apple patent application published for 'Intelligent Digital Assistant for Declining an Incoming Call' aims to fix the problem by having Siri or another digital assistant automatically work out why the call cannot be accepted," AppleInsider reported late on Thursday.

According to the patent application, the procedure starts when an incoming video or voice call is detected, thus, prompting the smart assistant to attempt to acquire as much data about the user's situation as possible.

"This can include the user's location data if the iPhone is in 'Do Not Disturb' or another operating mode or even data from third-party apps that are used for specific purposes - such as a fitness monitoring app detecting the user is in the middle of a workout," the report added.

The Cupertino-headquartered giant already offers a list of simple, generic responses that users can choose when a call comes in that they cannot or do not want to answer.

The "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature introduced in iOS 11 Operating System (OS) can automatically alert a caller that the reason they are unavailable is because they are behind the wheel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Mobiles, Apple, Siri, iPhone
Facebook Alleged to Collect User Data From Texts and Photos
Facebook Privacy Review Now Available in 11 Indian Languages; Privacy Info to Become More Transparent
Best AC deals
Apple Patent Hints at Plans to Let Siri Give Smart Responses to Unanswered Calls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Get OxygenOS 5.0.3 Update With Face Unlock
  3. Is This What the Google Pixel 3 Will Look Like?
  4. Vivo Z1 With 6.26-Inch 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  5. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S Series Get New Models
  7. Jio Cricket Pack Offers 2GB of Free Data Per Day Ahead of IPL 2018 Final
  8. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  9. Oppo Realme 1 to Go on Sale via Amazon India Today
  10. Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.