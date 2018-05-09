Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iOS App Updates Must Support iPhone X Notch by July, Apple Warns

 
, 09 May 2018
iOS App Updates Must Support iPhone X Notch by July, Apple Warns

Highlights

  • Apple says iOS app developers must embrace the notch
  • All iOS 11 app updates must support the notch from July
  • Apple made the announcement on its developer page

Apple is pretty serious about the future of its iPhone X. The company has announced that starting July 2018, all iOS app updates must be compatible with the notch-based iPhone X.

The Cupertino firm announced this on its developer page, calling on the app makers to ensure their apps are updated and built with the iOS 11 SDK, supporting the Super Retina display of iPhone X, CNET reported.

"iOS 11 delivers innovative features and the redesigned App Store to hundreds of millions of customers around the world. Your apps can deliver more intelligent, unified, and immersive experiences with Core ML, ARKit, new camera APIs, new SiriKit domains, Apple Music integration, drag and drop for iPad, and more. Starting July 2018, all iOS app updates submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK and must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X," the notice reads.

With all new iOS apps compatible with the iPhone X, it will result in a larger pool of apps which support the top notch on the smartphone.

There have been reports about Apple considering to skip the notch in the future iPhones. However, the latest announcement appears to reiterate that the company is serious about retaining the notch design in its upcoming iPhones.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iOS 11, iPhone X, Apps
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
iOS App Updates Must Support iPhone X Notch by July, Apple Warns
 
 

