iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It

At a time when Apple has already handed developers a beta version of iOS 15, an 18-year-old tech enthusiast has recreated iOS 4 as an app, nearly 10 years after it debuted on iPhone 3G. Zane, who, in his Twitter bio says he "loves to invent," on June 9 tweeted that the OldOS app can bring iOS 4 that has been "beautifully rebuilt in SwiftUI," Apple's developer programme. Zane said the app was designed "to be as close to pixel-perfect as possible," adding that it was "fully functional" and even usable as a second operating system. The young techie added: "Fully open source for all to learn, modify, and build on."

The app includes the old and what was once considered the iconic iPhone home button, now done away with by the company in newer models. In Zane's phone, however, the button is on the screen and uses touch vibration to give the closest feeling to a real physical button.

Zane's tweet filled many on the micro-blogging site with nostalgia.

"Wow. And also, what possessed you to do such a thing?! The vision and dedication," said a user with the handle @donmowry.

Reacting to the user, Zane said: "Really, just a love of nostalgia. I have such a special place in my heart for this operating system and wanted to bring it back while showcasing the power of SwiftUI.”

Another Twitter user, @Mrwhoistheboss, said, "Dude I am already nostalgic because of your post. Add more beta invitations please."

Remember that "slide to unlock" bar, emblematic of an iPhone? Well, yes, Zane's OldOS has that too. And here's a user showing exactly the same.

This sparks joy ???? pic.twitter.com/Ia2yXSKV1C — Joseph Kim (@joseph_kiim) June 9, 2021

Here are a few more reactions:

You're a WIZARD.

This is amazing, unbelievable.



One thing I've noticed: tracks not locally downloaded (iTunes library in the cloud) show but don't actually play. Pitty, I like https://t.co/5d00Z4XxzZ better than Music app. — Fabien Marry ???????? (@Fabien_UX) June 9, 2021

This app on its own is incredible and I love it so much. But the fact that it's ALL SwiftUI BLOWS my mind! Such great work and I cant wait to see more! — ???????????????????? (@DylanMcD8) June 10, 2021

Can confirm it's cool as hell pic.twitter.com/5clSYHO91r — Dann Blair ???? (@CMDannCA) June 9, 2021

feel like this guy wins the swiftui challenge — Justin Purnell (@jpurnell) June 9, 2021

The phone features the iOS 4 icons for apps, dial pad, maps, and images. A Twitter user, @SnazzyQ, tweeted these images to show how the app was proving to be a huge slice of nostalgia, particularly for those who have been using iPhones for a long time.

Meanwhile, Apple has officially unveiled iOS 15, and like many recent rumours and leaks suggested, several far-reaching improvements have come to iMessage and FaceTime. There's also a new system-wide emphasis on sharing and communication, as well as even more privacy-related features, and new ways to leverage on-device intelligence. iOS 15 will roll out to iPhone 6s and later devices in fall this year.

Developer previews begin immediately, and a public beta will arrive next month. One feature that wasn't mentioned in the WWDC 2021 opening keynote presentation, but appeared in a background slide, was Hindi language support for the iOS Quickpath swipe keyboard.

Besides, notifications get a fresh look with contact photos for people and larger icons for apps to make them easier to identify. A new Notification Summary can be customised and scheduled to appear at any time you choose, letting you deal with unimportant notifications all in one go. Users won't miss messages from people as this is intended for apps that send periodic updates.