Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It

iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It

OldOS app brings several vintage iOS features and a whole lot of nostalgia.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 June 2021 12:06 IST
iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SnazzyQ

A user tweeted how the new OldOS app looks like

Highlights
  • OldOS app can emulate iOS 4 on new iPhone handsets
  • Several vintage iOS 4 features present on OldOS
  • The iconic iOS 4 'slide to unlock' bar is also present on OldOS

At a time when Apple has already handed developers a beta version of iOS 15, an 18-year-old tech enthusiast has recreated iOS 4 as an app, nearly 10 years after it debuted on iPhone 3G. Zane, who, in his Twitter bio says he "loves to invent," on June 9 tweeted that the OldOS app can bring iOS 4 that has been "beautifully rebuilt in SwiftUI," Apple's developer programme. Zane said the app was designed "to be as close to pixel-perfect as possible," adding that it was "fully functional" and even usable as a second operating system. The young techie added: "Fully open source for all to learn, modify, and build on."

The app includes the old and what was once considered the iconic iPhone home button, now done away with by the company in newer models. In Zane's phone, however, the button is on the screen and uses touch vibration to give the closest feeling to a real physical button.

Zane's tweet filled many on the micro-blogging site with nostalgia.

"Wow. And also, what possessed you to do such a thing?! The vision and dedication," said a user with the handle @donmowry.

Reacting to the user, Zane said: "Really, just a love of nostalgia. I have such a special place in my heart for this operating system and wanted to bring it back while showcasing the power of SwiftUI.”

Another Twitter user, @Mrwhoistheboss, said, "Dude I am already nostalgic because of your post. Add more beta invitations please."

Remember that "slide to unlock" bar, emblematic of an iPhone? Well, yes, Zane's OldOS has that too. And here's a user showing exactly the same.

Here are a few more reactions:

The phone features the iOS 4 icons for apps, dial pad, maps, and images. A Twitter user, @SnazzyQ, tweeted these images to show how the app was proving to be a huge slice of nostalgia, particularly for those who have been using iPhones for a long time.

Meanwhile, Apple has officially unveiled iOS 15, and like many recent rumours and leaks suggested, several far-reaching improvements have come to iMessage and FaceTime. There's also a new system-wide emphasis on sharing and communication, as well as even more privacy-related features, and new ways to leverage on-device intelligence. iOS 15 will roll out to iPhone 6s and later devices in fall this year.

Developer previews begin immediately, and a public beta will arrive next month. One feature that wasn't mentioned in the WWDC 2021 opening keynote presentation, but appeared in a background slide, was Hindi language support for the iOS Quickpath swipe keyboard.

Besides, notifications get a fresh look with contact photos for people and larger icons for apps to make them easier to identify. A new Notification Summary can be customised and scheduled to appear at any time you choose, letting you deal with unimportant notifications all in one go. Users won't miss messages from people as this is intended for apps that send periodic updates.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, iPhone 3G, iOS, iOS 4, iOS 15, WWDC, WWDC 2021, Apple
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates in India With System, Camera Improvements
Twitter Suspension in Nigeria: US Condemns Move, Calls for Decision Reversal

Related Stories

iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  9. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  10. This Picture of Galaxies Merging Will Leave You Marveling at Beauty of Cosmos
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Internal Data From Breach Circulating Online
  2. Intel Said to Debate SiFive Buyout to Bolster Chip Technology Against Arm
  3. UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle
  4. Aquaman 2 Is Titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Director James Wan Reveals
  5. Archer's Maker Flying Taxi Sees Splashy Debut in Heated Market
  6. iOS 4 Brought Back to Life by Young Tech Enthusiast, Twitter Loves It
  7. Amazon Said to Face Potential $425-Million EU Privacy Fine: Report
  8. Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Unveiled With January 2022 Release Date
  9. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Data Leak Claim Refuted by the Government, Investigation Initiated
  10. Twitter Suspension in Nigeria: US Condemns Move, Calls for Decision Reversal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com