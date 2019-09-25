Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iOS 13 and iPadOS Affected by Third Party Keyboard Bug, Apple Warns, Says Fix Incoming

iOS 13 and iPadOS Affected by Third-Party Keyboard Bug, Apple Warns, Says Fix Incoming

Apple says the bug will allow third-party keyboards in gaining “full access” even without permission.

By | Updated: 25 September 2019 10:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iOS 13 and iPadOS Affected by Third-Party Keyboard Bug, Apple Warns, Says Fix Incoming

Gboard, SwiftKey, and Grammarly are some of the popular third-party keyboards in App Store

Highlights
  • The bug impacts iOS 13, iOS 13.1, and iPadOS users
  • It doesn’t affect if you are using the built-in keyboard
  • Apple says an upcoming software update will fix the issue

Apple is warning users that there is a bug in the iOS 13 and iPadOS involving third-party keyboards. The company has said that it is working on a fix and an upcoming software update will roll it out to iOS and iPadOS users. Apple's advisory comes just after the company released iOS 13.1 and iPadOS updates for the iPhone and iPad users around the world. It is important to note here that the iOS 13 bug only impacts you if you have a third-party keyboard installed on your iPhone or iPad. If you don't have a third-party keyboard installed, you have nothing to worry about.

In an advisory posted on its website, Apple wrote that third-party keyboard apps sometimes request “full access” from the iPhone or iPad users to provide additional features that requires network access. The iPhone maker says that it has identified a bug that will allow these third-party keyboards gain “full access” even without the users approving the access. Given the bug is yet to be fixed and rolled out to the iOS and iPadOS users, the company hasn't shared any technical details on how the third-party keyboard are able to achieve “full access”.

“This issue does not impact Apple's built-in keyboards. It also doesn't impact third-party keyboards that don't make use of full access. The issue will be fixed soon in an upcoming software update,” Apple wrote.

If you use one of the popular third-party keyboards like Gboard or SwiftKey or Grammarly, chances are that you would have already approved a “full access” request. So, unless you are purposely avoiding giving “full access,” you have nothing to worry about. If you don't want a third-party keyboard to have “full access,” you should delete it from your device until Apple releases a fix for the bug. This goes without saying that you should normally stay away from untrustworthy apps, including third-party keyboards from unknown developers.

You can find installed third-party keyboards on your iPhone or iPad by opening the Settings app and then going to General > Keyboard > Keyboards.

As mentioned, Apple will soon release a fix for this bug, most likely as a part of the iOS 13.2 release and the next iPadOS version.

iPhone 11 or iPhone XR: Which is the best iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iOS 13, iOS 13, iPadOS, Third party keyboards
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
WeWork's Neumann Surrenders Control, CEO Role Following Investor Revolt
Facebook Will Not Label or Remove Politicians' Rule-Breaking Posts
Honor Smartphones
iOS 13 and iPadOS Affected by Third-Party Keyboard Bug, Apple Warns, Says Fix Incoming
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, New Power Bank Launched
  3. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Discounts, Offers Revealed for All Phones
  4. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Vivo U3x With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Xiaomi's New Mi Mix Alpha Is an Almost All-Screen Smartphone
  7. Huawei MediaPad M5 lite Tablet With 7,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. ACT Fibernet Now Offers Up to 1,000GB Extra Data on Broadband Plans
  9. MIUI 11 Released, Set to Reach Devices Starting Mid-October
  10. Xiaomi Diwali Sale Offers Include Price Cuts on Redmi Phones, Mi TVs
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite v10.40 Update Adds Bots to Help Players Improve, but How Will Skill Be Measured?
  2. Mi AirDots Pro 2 With Up to 14-Hour Battery Life, Mi Power Bank 3 50W Launched
  3. Kik Shuts Down Messaging App Amid Kin Cryptocurrency Battle With US SEC
  4. Microsoft's Project xCloud Game Streaming Service Public Preview Registrations Open in Select Regions
  5. Redmi 8A With Display Notch, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Joker Release Date in India Brought Forward to October 2
  7. Fiio M5 Portable High-Resolution Audio Player Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 8,990
  8. Windows 10 Now on More Than 900 Million Devices, on Track to Hit 1 Billion in 2020: Microsoft
  9. Gmail Dark Theme Now Rolling Out on Android and iOS
  10. YouTube Creators Hit by Massive Wave of Account Hijacks: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.