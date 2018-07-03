NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Introduces 'You're All Caught Up' Message, Parent Company Facebook Tests Do Not Disturb Features

Instagram Introduces 'You're All Caught Up' Message, Parent Company Facebook Tests Do Not Disturb Features

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Introduces 'You're All Caught Up' Message, Parent Company Facebook Tests Do Not Disturb Features

Highlights

  • Instagram aims to help users keep track of new posts
  • Facebook is testing snooze functionality for preset time durations
  • Even Instagram is expected to get Do Not Disturb features

Facebook-owned Instagram on Monday announced the launch of a new feature on its mobile app that is an attempt to help users cut down on excessive usage as well as help them keep track of new posts from the users that they follow on the platform. A new "You're All Caught Up" message will now be displayed in the feed that will notify users that they have viewed all new posts uploaded in the past 2 days. Additionally, Facebook has been spotted testing similar "de-addiction" features that might allow users to activate Do Not Disturb mode for preset time durations.

With the "You're All Caught Up" message, Instagram aims to alleviate users' FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) by preventing them from endlessly scrolling on Instagram's platform in search of new content. In previous months and years, the image and video sharing platform has improved its algorithm drastically and done away with a chronological feed, which has only added fuel to this fire. The feature is available on both the Android and iOS app.

As for parent company Facebook, the task is a bigger one. Ever since the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, users have been wary of the social networking platform with some even planning to quit for good. To prevent users from giving up on the platform, Facebook, as well as Instagram, are reportedly testing Do Not Disturb features that might allow users to snooze the app's functions for a period of 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 8 hours, one day, or until manually turned off. This feature was spotted buried in code, as per a report by TechCrunch. Facebook is also said to be testing the ability to switch off sound and vibration settings for notifications on its app.

These developments come at a time when both Apple and Google are integrating de-addiction techniques including usage stats and snooze capabilities. Facebook and other social media apps are notorious for being the most used on mobile apps for many users, so an initiative by the Menlo Park giant comes across as a welcome move.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook
Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global
Facebook to Shut Down Hello, Moves, and tbh Apps Due to Low Usage
Samsung Galaxy J8
Instagram Introduces 'You're All Caught Up' Message, Parent Company Facebook Tests Do Not Disturb Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
  3. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  4. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  5. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  6. Moto E5 Plus to Launch in India on July 10
  7. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
  8. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  9. iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 Design Leaked in Hands-on Video of Dummy Units
  10. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Unveiled, Releasing in India on July 16
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.