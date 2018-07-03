Facebook-owned Instagram on Monday announced the launch of a new feature on its mobile app that is an attempt to help users cut down on excessive usage as well as help them keep track of new posts from the users that they follow on the platform. A new "You're All Caught Up" message will now be displayed in the feed that will notify users that they have viewed all new posts uploaded in the past 2 days. Additionally, Facebook has been spotted testing similar "de-addiction" features that might allow users to activate Do Not Disturb mode for preset time durations.

With the "You're All Caught Up" message, Instagram aims to alleviate users' FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) by preventing them from endlessly scrolling on Instagram's platform in search of new content. In previous months and years, the image and video sharing platform has improved its algorithm drastically and done away with a chronological feed, which has only added fuel to this fire. The feature is available on both the Android and iOS app.

As for parent company Facebook, the task is a bigger one. Ever since the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, users have been wary of the social networking platform with some even planning to quit for good. To prevent users from giving up on the platform, Facebook, as well as Instagram, are reportedly testing Do Not Disturb features that might allow users to snooze the app's functions for a period of 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, 8 hours, one day, or until manually turned off. This feature was spotted buried in code, as per a report by TechCrunch. Facebook is also said to be testing the ability to switch off sound and vibration settings for notifications on its app.

These developments come at a time when both Apple and Google are integrating de-addiction techniques including usage stats and snooze capabilities. Facebook and other social media apps are notorious for being the most used on mobile apps for many users, so an initiative by the Menlo Park giant comes across as a welcome move.