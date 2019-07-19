Technology News
Instagram Will Now Alert Violators Before Deleting Their Accounts

The alert would give users a chance to appeal Instagram’s decisions.

19 July 2019
Instagram Will Now Alert Violators Before Deleting Their Accounts

Whilst users from around the world are protesting against Instagram blocking their accounts for "no apparent reason" citing "policy violations", the photo-messaging platform has now decided to warn users when their account is going to being deleted.

Instagram is adding a new warning alert that would show users a history of the posts, comments and stories that could be or has been removed from the platform.

According to the revised policy, if users further post content that goes against the app's guidelines, their accounts could be permanently deleted, The Verge reported on Thursday.

The alert would give users a chance to appeal the platform's decisions directly through the alert, rather than having to go through its help page on the Web. In the beginning, only some types of content would be allowed to be appealed such as pictures removed for nudity or hate speech.

The platform plans to expand the available content appeal types over time, the report said.

In addition to the new alert, the Facebook-owned platform is also planning on giving its moderating team more leeway to ban wrongly influential actors.

Lately, models, photographers and adult movie artists have been raising their voices after many of them lost their content and accounts overnight on Instagram without any information because of "policy violation".

Until now, Instagram's policy banned users who posted "a certain percentage of violating content" but now it would ban people who repeatedly violate its policies within a window of time.

The update comes just days after a 21-year-old boy slashed the neck of a 19-year-old girl and openly posted pictures of her bloody body on Instagram, over which the platform received severe criticism.

Comments

Further reading: Instagram
Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing With a Doodle Video
Honor Smartphones
Instagram Will Now Alert Violators Before Deleting Their Accounts
