Instagram Says It's Testing Direct Messaging on the Web

Instagram DMs over the Web were first revealed last year by noted app leaker Jane Manchun Wong.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 13:55 IST
Instagram users will soon be able to have conversations over the platform's web client

Highlights
  • A new "message" button will let users create chats from profile screen
  • Instagram users will also be able to share posts with each other via DMs
  • Users will also get Instagram notifications if a web browser supports it

Facebook-owned Instagram has started testing its Direct messaging feature to its desktop site, meaning now one can finally keep up with their conversations from browser.

"DMs, but make them desktop. We are currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Facebook's plans to allow Instagram DMs over the web were first revealed last year by noted app leaker Jane Manchun Wong.

With the upcoming update, users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a newly added "message" button and one may also able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on desktop if the browser supports it.

It also said social media platforms would extend end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp to include Instagram Direct and all of Facebook Messenger, though it could take years to complete, TechCrunch reports.

That security protocol means that only the sender and recipient would be able to view the contents of a message.

Additionally, Zuckerberg also noted last year that the company plans to eventually allow Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram users to message each other.

Internet Services to Be Partially Restored in Jammu and Kashmir Today

