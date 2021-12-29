Technology News
Instagram Head Outlines Goals for 2022, Aims to Double Down on Videos, Give More Control to Users

Instagram is planning to consolidate all its video formats around Reels in 2022.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 December 2021 15:32 IST
Instagram will introduce more monetisation products for creators in 2022

Highlights
  • Instagram will focus on four areas in 2022
  • Sensitivity filter was released in July this year
  • Instagram will double down work on controls in the coming year

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri on Tuesday announced the photo-sharing app's key priorities for 2022, which include doubling down on videos. He highlighted videos, messaging, transparency, and creators as the four key areas on which the Meta-owned platform will be focusing on in the coming year. The Instagram head also talked about major updates that landed on the application this year like sensitive content control and the feature to hide like counts. Additionally, Instagram released Limits and Hidden Words that block out the abusive direct message (DM) requests this year.

Mosseri via a video on Twitter revealed the Instagram's general goals for 2022.

"We're going to have to rethink what Instagram is because the world is changing quickly and we're going to have to change with it", said Mosseri. In the video, Mosseri lists out Instagram's priorities for 2022 that include videos, messaging, transparency, and creators.

In the coming year, Instagram is planning to consolidate all of its video formats around Reels.

“We're going to double down on our focus on video, we're no longer just a photo-sharing app, and consolidate all our video formats around Reels and continue to grow that product", he added. Mosseri said Instagram will focus on messaging and will double down work on controls to improve transparency in the coming year. He ensured that Instagram will introduce more monetisation products to help and empower the creators to make a living on the platform.

"We're thinking about who we are, what we value, and what kind of change we want to affect in the world," Mosseri said.

In the video, Mosseri also talks about the functionalities that Instagram introduced this year to provide users more control over their feeds and profiles. These include controls to filter sensitive content, ‘hide like count' feature, and ‘limits' feature.

The sensitivity filter released in July allows people to set limits around how much potentially sensitive content they might see on their ''Explore'' page. With the hide like count feature, users can remove the number of likes on their posts. Limits automatically hide comments and DM requests from people who don't follow the user or who have recently started following the user.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
