Instagram Usage Insights to Show You How Much Time You Spend on the Platform

 
, 17 May 2018
Highlights

  • Instagram's Android app has a code buried inside for Usage Insights
  • It will provide users with measurement of their time on the platform
  • Hidden code reveals other upcoming features including an Emoji Bar

After YouTube's Take a Break feature started rolling out, Instagram will also be showing you the amount of time you spend (or waste) scrolling endlessly on the platform.

Instagram's Android app has a code buried inside for Usage Insights feature. It will show you the time spent on the platform, TechCrunch reports.

It is not clear if it will show the total time or based on day, week or month. However, it will provide users with measurement of their time on the platform and in turn, also help the company better analyse the usage pattern to further provide a tailored experience.

The feature is currently unlaunched, however, the company has confirmed that it is indeed working on user insights.

The hidden code also reveals other upcoming features on Instagram including an Emoji Bar that lets you add most popular emoji with a single tap, and an @ button to help you tag others easily.

Instagram last week announced new features for businesses, soon after launching a payments feature that lets customers buy products and services directly on the social media platform. The Facebook-owned service has introduced a simplified inbox for those businesses that utilise Instagram Direct, and in the coming weeks will begin testing quick replies. It has also brought new action buttons, helping businesses convert interested parties into actual customers.

Finally, Instagram says it will soon release a new series of in-product tutorials to guide business on the best practices to use the service to connect with customers. In its statement introducing the changes, Instagram said over 200 million daily active Instagram users visit a business profile each day.

Written with inputs from ANI

Further reading: Apps, Social, Instagram
Gadgets 360 Staff
