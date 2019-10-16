Technology News
Instagram to Give Users More Control Over Data They Share With Third-Party Apps

Instagram will also be rolling out an "updated authorisation screen."

Updated: 16 October 2019 18:08 IST
Facebook-owned Instagram on Tuesday announced a new feature which will allow users to have control over the personal information they share with third-parties through the app and it will be rolling out gradually over the next six months.

A user can navigate to Settings > Security > Apps and Websites to see which third-party services have access to their data.

"It is essential that we protect the data people share with us. We also want to give people more control over the data they share with other apps and services," the company said in a statement.

Instagram will also be rolling out an "updated authorisation screen" that will notify users when a third-party app is requesting to use data.

"To ensure you know what specific data third parties are requesting from you, we are also introducing an updated authorisation screen that lists all the information the third party is requesting to access. You'll have the option to "cancel" or "authorize" this access directly from the authorisation screen," the company added.

Instagram has also rolled out a new mode called "Restrict" globally that would let users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments.

A user could restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

