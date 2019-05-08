Technology News

Instagram to Get In-App Appeal Option for Post Takedowns

An in-app appeal tool would first launch to report just individual posts starting with nudity and then expand to other areas later on.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 18:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram to Get In-App Appeal Option for Post Takedowns

Combining human reviewers as well as artificial intelligence (AI), Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is planning to roll out a new feature that would let users appeal takedowns of controversial content, allowing them to request a review of any content that was taken down, all from within the app.

To ensure thorough inspection of the content in question, any appeal about a post takedown would be sent to a completely different reviewer than the one who made the original decision, in order to ensure that the posts are thoroughly inspected, Engadget reported on Tuesday. The move is similar to one Twitter unveiled last month, for account suspensions.

According to Instagram, an in-app appeal tool would first launch to report just individual posts starting with nudity and then expand to other areas later on.

Down the road, the feature would also be usable for dormant profiles, or accounts that have already been removed from the app.

The photo-messaging app, with over one billion global users, also said it would make sure to restore any post that could have been taken down on account of wrong reviewing.

Plans about the feature were discussed at a company- media briefing held in New York City, the post said.

During Facebook's F8 conference held last week, Instagram admitted to have been developing a text and media-matching technology that could proactively remove posts trying to spread fake news on its platform.

The photo-messaging app has also decided to run viral posts surfacing its platform through Facebook fact-checkers in order to combat hate, conspiracy theories and misinformation spreading on its app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Available With Up to Rs. 14,000 Cashback via Paytm
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Instagram to Get In-App Appeal Option for Post Takedowns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Leakers Claim to Have Revealed the Entire Plot of Game of Thrones Season 8
  3. WhatsApp Ending Support for Windows Phone on December 31, UWP App Tipped
  4. OnePlus Users Report of Speed Dial Reset Issue, Fix Coming in Next Updates
  5. OnePlus 7 Renders, OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Leaked
  6. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available for Rs. 399 With 50GB Data per Month
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Get Rs. 1,750 Discount on Official Website
  8. Microsoft Announces a Full-Fledged Linux Kernel for Windows 10
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Available With Up to Rs. 14,000 Cashback via Paytm
  10. Redmi Flagship to Pack In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, GM Lu Weibing Teases
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.