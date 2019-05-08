Combining human reviewers as well as artificial intelligence (AI), Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is planning to roll out a new feature that would let users appeal takedowns of controversial content, allowing them to request a review of any content that was taken down, all from within the app.

To ensure thorough inspection of the content in question, any appeal about a post takedown would be sent to a completely different reviewer than the one who made the original decision, in order to ensure that the posts are thoroughly inspected, Engadget reported on Tuesday. The move is similar to one Twitter unveiled last month, for account suspensions.

According to Instagram, an in-app appeal tool would first launch to report just individual posts starting with nudity and then expand to other areas later on.

Down the road, the feature would also be usable for dormant profiles, or accounts that have already been removed from the app.

The photo-messaging app, with over one billion global users, also said it would make sure to restore any post that could have been taken down on account of wrong reviewing.

Plans about the feature were discussed at a company- media briefing held in New York City, the post said.

During Facebook's F8 conference held last week, Instagram admitted to have been developing a text and media-matching technology that could proactively remove posts trying to spread fake news on its platform.

The photo-messaging app has also decided to run viral posts surfacing its platform through Facebook fact-checkers in order to combat hate, conspiracy theories and misinformation spreading on its app.