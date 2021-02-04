Technology News
  Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype

Instagram Stories May Get a TikTok-Style Vertical Feed, Company Confirms Work on Prototype

Users will have to swipe up and down to browse through Instagram Stories.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 February 2021 14:53 IST
Instagram has not revealed when the vertical layout for stories will be tested publicly

Highlights
  • Instagram is working on a new layout for Stories
  • Vertical Stories could be similar to Reels and TikTok
  • Instagram said that it has not started testing the feature yet

Instagram may soon introduce a vertical feed for Stories, and the company has confirmed it's working on a prototype after code for it was spotted. The vertical feed will require users to swipe up and down to browse through Instagram stories — instead of taps and horizontal swipes — similar to how the TikTok feed works. The Facebook-owned company has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is working on such a layout, but added it is not being tested currently. The social media giant did not reveal when it will start testing the feature or launch it.

The feature was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared a screenshot on Twitter. The screenshot reveals that it will allow users to swipe up and down to browse stories on Instagram. This seems to be similar to how Reels works, which in turn was inspired by TikTok.

Instagram confirmed that it is working on the feature to TechCrunch, adding that it was still an early prototype. A spokesperson further told the publication that the feature was not currently being tested on Instagram.

Since Instagram says the vertical layout for stories is still just a prototype, it is possible that it may or may not launch publicly. However, the fact that the social media giant is considering changing the layout of one of its most popular features is worth noting. Vertical stories will also match Instagram's main feature, which is scrolling vertically through the feed.

Instagram had launched Reels last year, in an attempt to compete with TikTok's style of short videos. Reels, like TikTok, require users to vertically swipe to move to the next video.

Instagram also introduced a new layout for viewing stories just last week. Stories appear in a convenient carousel way on Instagram in the redesign, which makes for easier viewing on desktop. Besides that, Instagram has regularly released new features for the platform over the last few months. Earlier this week, it introduced ‘Recently Deleted' folder that will let users restore photos, reels, videos, IGTV videos, and stories.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories, Facebook, TikTok
Tanishka Sodhi
