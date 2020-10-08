Technology News
  Instagram Threads Now Lets You Message Anyone, Not Just Your Close Friends

Instagram Threads Now Lets You Message Anyone, Not Just Your Close Friends

Only your Close Friends can see your automatic status updates on Threads.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 October 2020 14:44 IST
Instagram Threads Now Lets You Message Anyone, Not Just Your Close Friends

The Instagram Threads update has rolled out for Android and iOS

  • Instagram Threads now allows you to message anyone
  • Only your Close Friends can see your automatic status updates
  • Notifications are only enabled for Close Friends by default on Threads

Instagram Threads can now be used to communicate with anyone on the social media platform. Until now, Threads only allowed you to message those identified by you as Close Friends on Instagram. With the latest update, Threads offer two tabs within the inbox - one for Close Friends and one for Everyone Else on Instagram even if they don't have Threads downloaded. However, only your Close Friends will be able to see your automatic status updates. The update has rolled out for Android and iOS.

The Instagram Threads update was first spotted by tipster Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a screenshot of the new features appearing on the app. Chats with Close Friends will still be prioritised in your inbox. Notifications are enabled only for Close Friends by default in Threads, but the setting can be changed in the app.

Threads was launched by Instagram last year, allowing users to communicate with users they have marked on Instagram as Close Friends. The image-centric messaging app also lets users share automatic status updates like ‘On the Move,' ‘Out and About,' and ‘Low Battery.' Without giving much context, these updates let your Close Friends know your status.

Threads allow you to quickly send photos and videos to Close Friends – and now anyone on your Instagram – through your camera. The interface looks almost the same as before. The update changelog mentions that messages, statuses, and stories from Close Friends will be prioritised first.

Just last week, Facebook had integrated two of its other services - Instagram and Messenger. Once rolled out, users will be able to send messages to people on Messenger from Instagram, and vice-versa.

Instagram had shut down Direct last year, before launching Threads. Direct was a standalone messaging app that let you send Instagram DMs to anyone. The updated Threads app is very similar to the erstwhile Direct app.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Instagram, Facebook, Instagram Threads
