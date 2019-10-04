Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads Is a New Snapchat Like Messaging App From Instagram for Close Friends

Threads Is a New Snapchat-Like Messaging App From Instagram for Close Friends

Threads app opens directly in smartphone cameras, making it easy to share photos or video in a visual messaging style.

By | Updated: 4 October 2019 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Threads Is a New Snapchat-Like Messaging App From Instagram for Close Friends

Facebook on Thursday launched Threads, an image-centric messaging app designed to weave tight circles of Instagram friends together, while ramping up its challenge to rival Snapchat.

Threads is its own separate smartphone app, but ties into lists of "close friends" that Instagram began letting users create late last year, according to director of product Robby Stein.

"Threads is the fastest way to share a photo or video with your close friends on Instagram," Stein said.

"Messages from your close friends list will appear in both Threads and Direct, so you have full control over how and with whom you want to interact."

The Threads app opens directly in smartphone cameras, making it easy to share photos or video in a visual messaging style that has been a hit with young users who have flocked to Snapchat and Instagram.

Letting people shift from broadcasting images publicly to sharing more privately is also in keeping with an emphasis by Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on creating "digital living rooms" rather than online "town halls."

"For your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you're doing and how you're feeling through photos and videos," Stein said.

"That's why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space."

Threads gives users the option of automatically sharing status updates including where they are, say at a cafe or on the go, without sharing exact locations.

The feature promises to raise privacy concerns, given criticism that has pounded Facebook regarding how well it safeguards people's data.

"You can choose from a suggested status, create your own or turn on Auto Status, which automatically shares little bits of context on where you are without giving away your coordinates," Stein said.

"Only your close friends will see your status, and it's completely opt-in."

Threads began rolling out globally for smartphones powered by Apple or Google-backed Android software.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Threads
Apple CEO Tim Cook Not Interested in Launching a Cryptocurrency
US, Allies Ask Facebook Not to Expand Encryption on Its Services
Honor Smartphones
Threads Is a New Snapchat-Like Messaging App From Instagram for Close Friends
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Review
  3. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  4. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  5. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  6. Xiaomi Says It Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Diwali Sales
  7. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Defends Being a Billionaire, Encryption in Live Q&A
  2. Joker Box Office: $5.4 Million Opening in 4 Markets Including India
  3. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.3 Update, Brings Improved Photo Quality, Bug Fixes
  4. US, Allies Ask Facebook Not to Expand Encryption on Its Services
  5. Threads Is a New Snapchat-Like Messaging App From Instagram for Close Friends
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Not Interested in Launching a Cryptocurrency
  7. Apple Expected to Launch 16-Inch MacBook, New iPad Pro This Month
  8. Google Action Blocks Accessibility Tool Announced for People With Cognitive Disabilities
  9. Users in India Third Most Exposed to Formjacking Attacks: Symantec
  10. London Court Allows Mass Claim Against Google Over iPhone Data
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.