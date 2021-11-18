Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts

Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts

Users on Threads will start seeing an in-app notice about its departure starting November 23.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 November 2021 19:21 IST
Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram’s Threads app was launched in October 2019

Highlights
  • Instagram is ending support for Threads app by December end
  • Threads received an update last year to expand its messaging support
  • Instagram is testing its music-focussed feature in India

Instagram is discontinuing its Snapchat-like messaging app Threads that was launched in 2019. As a result of the update, users will start seeing a prompt to move back to the original Instagram app. Instagram has separately started allowing select users to add music to their feed posts — just like how it's already possible with Reels and Stories. India is amongst the countries where the new feature will first be tested — alongside Brazil and Turkey.

As confirmed to TechCrunch, Instagram will no longer support Threads by the end of December. Users will also start seeing an in-app notice about its departure from November 23.

The discontinuation of Threads was first brought into notice by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi. He also posted a screenshot showing the notice that Instagram is yet to start showing to its users.

Threads was launched for both Android and iOS devices as Instagram's standalone image-centric messaging app in October 2019. The app was found to have some similarities with Snapchat as it allowed users to share their photos and videos in a visual form with their close friends. It, though, moved beyond close friends last year and was updated to allow users to message anyone on Instagram.

Although the exact reason for shutting down Threads has not yet been provided, a Meta spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the photo-sharing platform would now focus its efforts on enhancing how users connect with their close friends on Instagram itself.

"We know that people care about connecting with their close friends, and we've seen this particularly over the past few years with the growth of messaging on Instagram," the spokesperson said. "We're bringing the fun and unique features we had on Threads, to the main Instagram app, and continuing to build ways people can better connect with their close friends on Instagram. We hope this makes it easier for people to have all these features and abilities in the main app."

In addition to shutting down Threads, Meta-owned Instagram has started testing the ability to let users add music to their feed posts. This will allow people to have a song or a music track featured alongside their photos and videos shared on the feed.

Once a user taps on the song, they will be taken to an audio page from where they will see all feed posts using the same song.

Instagram said in a press note that the feature is being tested with a small percentage of Instagram's global community and is initially live for some users in India, Brazil, and Turkey. It will be expanded based on the learning and feedback from the community, the company said.

instagram music feed post update Instagram

Instagram is testing the ability to let users add music to their feed posts
Photo Credit: Instagram

 

If the new music-focussed feature is live for your account, you will be able to add a song to your feed photo by tapping Add Music after starting to upload your photo on Instagram. The app will show a search field to let you look for specific songs or browse for music in the ‘Trending' or ‘For You' sections of the prompt.

After the song you want to add appears on the screen, you can select it for your photo. You will also be able to select the clip duration — just like Stories — and choose the length of time you would like to include for the song.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram Threads, Instagram, Threads app, Threads
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  2. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians
  4. Moto Watch 100 With a Circular Display, 14-Day Battery Life Now Official
  5. How Paytm CEO Went From Being 'Ineligible' Bachelor to Billionaire
  6. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  7. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  9. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  10. Xiaomi, Redmi Said to Launch Several Devices in India by Year End
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 Specifications, Design Tipped via CAD Renders, May Feature 108-Megapixel Camera
  3. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  4. Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 With 5,000mAh Batteries Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi, Redmi Said to Launch Several Smartphones in India by Year End
  6. Samsung Galaxy A13 Renders Surface Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century Will Take Place on November 19: How to Watch
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Mid-November Update Limited to Select Carriers in US, Japan: Google
  9. Google Meet Introduces New Immersive Backgrounds for Video Calls on Web
  10. Xbox November 2021 Update Brings New Features, Improvements to Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One Consoles, Controllers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com