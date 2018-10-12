Instagram Testing 'Tap-to-Advance' Feature to Browse Through Posts

Facebook-owned photo-messaging platform Instagram is testing "tapping" as a replacement of scrolling through posts on the platform, the media reported.

The company is testing the tap-to-advance feature to navigate between posts in the Explore section of the app.

"We're always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

Instagram already uses an auto-advance feature in its "Videos You Might Like" section of Explore, automatically playing the next video when the last one finishes.

"As for whether this could come to the main feed, an Instagram spokesperson said it is not something they're actively thinking about right now," the report added.

The tap-to-advance feature was first introduced by Snapchat, reducing the user-effort of repeatedly using thumbstrokes, thus creating a more relaxing browsing experience. It is already present in Instagram Stories.