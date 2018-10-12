NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Testing 'Tap to Advance' Feature to Browse Through Posts

Instagram Testing 'Tap-to-Advance' Feature to Browse Through Posts

, 12 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Testing 'Tap-to-Advance' Feature to Browse Through Posts

Highlights

  • "Tapping" will be a replacement of "scrolling" through posts
  • The feature was first introduced by Snapchat
  • Auto-advance feature already in use in "Videos You Might Like" section

Facebook-owned photo-messaging platform Instagram is testing "tapping" as a replacement of scrolling through posts on the platform, the media reported.

The company is testing the tap-to-advance feature to navigate between posts in the Explore section of the app.

"We're always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

Instagram already uses an auto-advance feature in its "Videos You Might Like" section of Explore, automatically playing the next video when the last one finishes.

"As for whether this could come to the main feed, an Instagram spokesperson said it is not something they're actively thinking about right now," the report added.

The tap-to-advance feature was first introduced by Snapchat, reducing the user-effort of repeatedly using thumbstrokes, thus creating a more relaxing browsing experience. It is already present in Instagram Stories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Samsung's Foldable Smartphone Will Be a Tablet That Can Be Folded Into a Phone, Confirms CEO DJ Koh
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Billion Capture Plus
Instagram Testing 'Tap-to-Advance' Feature to Browse Through Posts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Black Shark Gaming Smartphone May Launch Globally Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  3. Nokia 3.1 Plus vs Redmi 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  4. Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With 4G VoLTE, KaiOS Launched in India
  5. Samsung's Foldable Phone to Be a Tablet You Can Fit Into Your Pocket
  6. Nokia 7.1 Plus With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Honor 8X First Impressions
  8. Global Internet Shutdown Likely in Next 48 Hours: Report
  9. Want to Make Nokia a Top-3 Smartphone Brand Once Again: HMD's Ajey Mehta
  10. Bose Launches New Smart Speaker and Soundbars With Alexa Support in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.