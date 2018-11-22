NDTV Gadgets360.com
Instagram Testing Redesign of Profiles, Including Changes to Features, Icons, Buttons

, 22 November 2018
Highlights

  • We're testing ways you can better express yourself: Instagram
  • "Will test the changes over the next several weeks"
  • Company plans to continue to update the app according to user feedback

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is testing a redesign of profiles, with a re-arrangement of features, icons, buttons, and the way users navigate between tabs on its platform.

"We're testing ways you can better express yourself and easily connect with the people - so over the next several weeks, you may see features re-arranged or changed at the top of your profiles," the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company, however, assures that the photos and videos users have shared on their profile grids will not go through any changes.

"We've been working on these changes and will test them in phases and different combinations with our community over the next several weeks," the post added.

The company plans to continue to experiment and update the app according to user feedback.

Earlier last week, Instagram rolled out the "Your Activity" feature that tracks how much time users spend on the app - inside the "hamburger" icon on the upper right corner of a profile page - aiming to give users more control over how they interact with social media that may be harmful to the mental health and well-being of the users if used excessively.

