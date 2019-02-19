Technology News
  Instagram Testing a Donation Sticker in Stories to Help With Fundraising: Report

Instagram Testing a Donation Sticker in Stories to Help With Fundraising: Report

19 February 2019
Instagram Testing a Donation Sticker in Stories to Help With Fundraising: Report

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is reportedly testing a donation sticker on its Stories feature that would offer fundraising and donation tools for charity or personal reasons. The feature seems similar to what Facebook offers with its fundraising and donation tools. Facebook has been hosting such fundraising tools since 2015 and it recently dropped fees associated with those donations.

"Instagram is working on 'Donation' sticker. It lets users start fundraisers for their favourite non-profits," tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Monday.

"Over the past few years, Instagram has been experimenting with what payments would look like on the platform, but it has so far only released test features to allow select users to book spa appointments and restaurant reservations," The Verge reported.

Instagram has also been developing a standalone app for shopping indicating the possibility for payment functionalities to also exist on Stories, the media has reported.

Since Instagram has not officially addressed the subject as yet, whether or not donation sticker rolls out to the public still remains unclear.

Earlier, an Instagram bug was discovered, which was changing the follower count for a number of the service's users.

Instagram had confirmed the bug on Wednesday and informed via Twitter that the company was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Several Indian public figures, influencers and pages took to Instagram and Twitter to complain about the glitch.

The drastic drop in followers caused some users to wonder if Instagram was culling inactive and fake accounts, as part of its fight against spam, TechCrunch reported.

Written with inputs from IANS

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Stories
