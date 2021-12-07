Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms

Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said, “Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere.”

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 December 2021 14:57 IST
Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms

Instagram's break suggestion feature launched in Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States

Highlights
  • Meta is battling a serious reputational crisis
  • Instagram will be stricter about what it recommends to teen users
  • Instagram will also start "nudging" teens toward new topics

Instagram on Tuesday tightened protections for teens on the eve of a Senate hearing about whether it is "toxic" for young users.

"Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere," chief executive Adam Mosseri said in a post.

"I want to make sure that it stays that way, which means above all keeping them safe on Instagram."

Instagram's parent company Meta, which also oversees Facebook, is battling a serious reputational crisis after a whistleblower leaked reams of internal documents showing executives knew of their sites' risks for teens' well-being, prompting a renewed US push for regulation.

Mosseri is to testify Wednesday at a Senate committee hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users."

"After bombshell reports about Instagram's toxic impacts, we want to hear straight from the company's leadership why it uses powerful algorithms that push poisonous content to children driving them down rabbit holes to dark places, and what it will do to make its platform safer," said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat.

Instagram will be stricter about what it recommends to teen users, and will stop people from mentioning teens who don't follow them on the platform, according to Mosseri.

Instagram will also start "nudging" teens toward new topics if there is one they have been dwelling on for a while, and suggest they take a break if they have been spending a lot of time on the platform, Mosseri said.

"If someone has been scrolling for a certain amount of time, we'll ask them to take a break from Instagram," Mosseri said.

The break suggestion feature launched in Australia, Britain, Canada, and the United States, and will expand to other countries by early next year, according to Instagram.

The platform also introduced an educational hub for parents, to "help them get more involved with their teen's experiences" and tools for them to set limits on how much time their children spend in the app, Mosseri said.

"Meta is attempting to shift attention from their mistakes by rolling out parental guides, use timers, and content control features that consumers should have had all along," Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a statement.

"My colleagues and I see right through what they are doing."

Meta has vehemently pushed back at accusations that its platforms are "toxic" for teens or that it puts profit over user safety.

Facing pressure, the company had previously announced that it would suspend but not abandon the development of a version of Instagram meant for users younger than 13.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Pixel Users Claim Phones Hacked While in Google Warranty Repair, Explicit Photos Stolen

Related Stories

Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooter Deliveries to Begin From December 15: CEO
  2. Digital Yacht Becomes Most-Expensive NFT on Sandbox Metaverse: Details
  3. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop With 4K Mini LED Display Launched
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Fossils of Herd of 11 Dinosaurs Found in Italy
  2. PUBG: New State Update to Bring New Weapons, Vehicles, Survivor Pass Volume 2, More
  3. Instagram Tightens Protection for Teen Users as US Senate Hearing Looms
  4. Pixel Users Claim Phones Hacked While in Google Warranty Repair, Explicit Photos Stolen
  5. Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Outlines Roadmap for ETH 2.0 in ‘Endgame’ Post
  7. Google Chat in Gmail Now Lets You Make Instant 1:1 Audio, Video Calls on Android, iOS Devices
  8. Microsoft's $16-Billion Nuance Deal Faces Deeper Probe by EU Antitrust Regulator
  9. Shang-Chi 2 Announced With Returning Writer-Director Destin Daniel Cretton
  10. LG Developer Website Shutting Down on December 31, Bootloader Unlock Key to Be Inaccessible
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com