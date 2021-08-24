Instagram is reportedly getting rid of the swipe up gesture to access links in Stories and replacing it with stickers. Some users have reported that they have received a notification in the app stating this change and that it will be implemented from August 30. Users who post Instagram Stories can add links to them and viewers can use the swipe up gesture while watching the story to access the link. As of now, Instagram has not shared details about this change.

App reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) pointed out on Twitter that Instagram will be removing the swipe up links feature from August 30 and replacing it with a new link sticker option. Later, YouTuber Sam Sheffer posted a screenshot of the message that users are apparently receiving from Instagram.

“Starting August 30, swipe up links will go away. To add a link to your story, use the new link sticker,” the message read. This message has not yet reached all Instagram users yet so it is unclear if this will be a global rollout.

When adding an Instagram Story, a verified Instagram user can add a link to the story that can be accessed by viewers of the story by using a swipe up gesture, hence the term ‘swipe up links'. With the new ‘link sticker' option, it seems like users will be able to put these stickers that have links embedded anywhere on the story. Users will likely be able to select from a range of stickers as well.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Instagram for clarity on this development and will update this space when we get a response.

Earlier this month, the Facebook-owned social networking platform announced a set of new features that are aimed at protecting people from abuse on its platform. These give its users the ability to limit comments and direct messages (DM) during spikes of increased attention. Stronger warnings will be given when users try to post offensive language.