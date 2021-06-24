Technology News
  Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report

Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report

Instagram will reportedly give users the ability to control suggested posts by choosing what they want to see or pausing posts for up to 30 days.

Updated: 24 June 2021 12:06 IST
Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram will mix suggested posts with posts of the accounts users follow

Highlights
  • Instagram is currently testing the feature for select users
  • Suggested posts feature was introduced in August 2020
  • Instagram earlier showed suggested posts at the end of the feed

Instagram is reportedly testing a new suggested posts feature for its app. In the tests, the suggested posts will be mixed with the regular feed. Additionally, Instagram is also testing new controls for suggested posts where users can add specific topics or hide the suggested posts from the feed for up to 30 days. Only a small number of users will be subjected to the tests by Instagram. The social media platform first introduced the suggested posts feature in August 2020.

As per a report by The Verge, Instagram is allegedly testing integrating the suggested posts with the posts of the accounts users follow on their feed. The suggested posts could sometimes appear before photos, videos, reels, and IGTV videos posted by the accounts they follow. The Facebook-owned photo sharing platform will subject only a handful of users to these tests.

In addition, Instagram is also testing some new controls that will help users get better suggested posts. Users will be able to select and add specific topics to the list of interests for suggested posts. Alternatively, if users don't wish to see suggested posts, they can pause the suggested post recommendations for up to 30 days. There seems to be no method to disable suggested posts completely as of yet.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the new feature would act as an "extension" of the Instagram feed while also mentioning that the suggested posts will be shown on the basis of how a user interacts with the platform.

Instagram first announced the suggested posts feature in August 2020. Since then, suggested posts have shown up on the feed after users encounter the "You're all caught up" message. The message at the end of the new posts on the feed was introduced back in 2018. Suggested posts show users posts from accounts that have similar content to the ones the accounts they follow or the posts they have liked or saved.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook, Suggested Posts, Instagram Feed, IGTV, Reels
Hackers Shouldn’t Be Paid Ransoms, FBI Director Christopher Wray Pleads With Public Companies

Instagram Tests Mixing Suggested Posts With Regular Posts on Your Feed: Report
