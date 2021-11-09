Instagram is planning to add a subscriptions feature through which creators can earn money on the social media platform. With the rollout of creator subscriptions, users may have to pay to see Stories or access other content or media from creators on the Meta-owned (formerly known as Facebook) app. Instagram's Apple App Store listing in the US and India now shows an Instagram Subscriptions category under the In-App Purchases section, hinting at the wider launch of the paid feature. Some social media users also confirmed on Twitter that the new in-app purchase option also appeared in the United Kingdom.

Spotted first by TechCrunch, the Instagram app for iOS is updated with new in-app purchases named Instagram Subscriptions with prices between $0.99 (roughly Rs. 73) and $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360) in the US. It is live in App Store India as well, with a price plan of Rs. 89 per month. The new subscription details are displayed along with Instagram Badges.

The first Instagram Subscriptions in-app purchase was added to Instagram's US App Store listing on November 1 at the price point of $4.99, the TechCrunch report adds, quoting analytic firm Sensor Tower. The $0.99 in-app purchase was added on November 3, it added.

Few users also suggested via Twitter that the new subscription plans have been listed in the UK App Store as well. However, Instagram has not yet officially announced the rollout of these in-app purchases yet. The move may allow influencers and content creators on the photo-sharing app to sell access to exclusive material.

Twitter introduced a similar feature earlier this year called Super Follows which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. In February this year, the company had outlined plans, and in September it was introduced for iOS users in the US and Canada in the first phase. Under the plan, creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220), $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360), or $9.99 (roughly Rs. 730) per month.