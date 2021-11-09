Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Testing Subscriptions Feature to Help Creators Generate Monthly Revenue

Instagram Testing Subscriptions Feature to Help Creators Generate Monthly Revenue

In the US, Instagram subscription plans are spotted with prices ranging from $0.99 (roughly Rs. 73) to $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 9 November 2021 19:01 IST
Instagram Testing Subscriptions Feature to Help Creators Generate Monthly Revenue

Instagram subscriptions are live in App Store India with a price of Rs. 89 per month

Highlights
  • Instagram is expected to launch subscriptions soon
  • Instagram's monthly subscription costs Rs. 89
  • Twitter's subscription-based feature is known as Super Follow

Instagram is planning to add a subscriptions feature through which creators can earn money on the social media platform. With the rollout of creator subscriptions, users may have to pay to see Stories or access other content or media from creators on the Meta-owned (formerly known as Facebook) app. Instagram's Apple App Store listing in the US and India now shows an Instagram Subscriptions category under the In-App Purchases section, hinting at the wider launch of the paid feature. Some social media users also confirmed on Twitter that the new in-app purchase option also appeared in the United Kingdom.

Spotted first by TechCrunch, the Instagram app for iOS is updated with new in-app purchases named Instagram Subscriptions with prices between $0.99 (roughly Rs. 73) and $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360) in the US. It is live in App Store India as well, with a price plan of Rs. 89 per month. The new subscription details are displayed along with Instagram Badges.

The first Instagram Subscriptions in-app purchase was added to Instagram's US App Store listing on November 1 at the price point of $4.99, the TechCrunch report adds, quoting analytic firm Sensor Tower. The $0.99 in-app purchase was added on November 3, it added.

Few users also suggested via Twitter that the new subscription plans have been listed in the UK App Store as well. However, Instagram has not yet officially announced the rollout of these in-app purchases yet. The move may allow influencers and content creators on the photo-sharing app to sell access to exclusive material.

Twitter introduced a similar feature earlier this year called Super Follows which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. In February this year, the company had outlined plans, and in September it was introduced for iOS users in the US and Canada in the first phase. Under the plan, creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99 (roughly Rs. 220), $4.99 (roughly Rs. 360), or $9.99 (roughly Rs. 730) per month.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Update, Instagram Features, Twitter
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Instagram Testing Subscriptions Feature to Help Creators Generate Monthly Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  2. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  3. Lava Agni 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  6. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  7. Vivo V23e With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Poco to Launch New Poco F3 Model Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G
  9. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Industry’s First LPDDR5X DRAM Module, Could Debut in Galaxy S22 Smartphones
  2. Instagram Testing Subscriptions Feature to Help Creators Generate Monthly Revenue
  3. Poco M4 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Nissan Rebounds From Pandemic Impact Despite Chip Crunch, Triples Profit Forecast
  5. Vivo Y15s With 5,000mAh Battery, Android 11 Go Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Twitter Flags US Lawmaker's Video on Joe Biden, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for Violating Policy
  7. Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale With Support for Up to 16 Profiles, Multiple Health Measurements Launched in India
  8. Nvidia Expands Reach in Automotive Industry With Virtual Driving Assistant, More
  9. El Salvador Is Using Its Bitcoin Profits to Build 20 New Schools
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Causing Severe Burns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com