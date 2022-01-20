Technology News
Instagram Tests Letting Creators Charge Subscriptions

"Subscriptions are for creators," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 January 2022 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

A small number of Instagram content creators in the United States will take part in a subscription test

Highlights
  • The selected creators will be able to sell subscriptions
  • This will allow popular users to dabble with a way to make steady money
  • Adam Mosseri said creators do what they do to make a living

Instagram will let some content creators in the United States charge subscriptions to fans, allowing popular users to dabble with a way to make steady money as the platform competes for online stars.

Social media users whose posts draw large audiences help platforms from Twitch and YouTube to TikTok and Instagram generate revenue, so social networks vie to be their preferred stages.

"Subscriptions are for creators," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Creators do what they do to make a living and it's important that is predictable."

A small number of Instagram content creators in the United States will take part in a subscription test launching this week, Mosseri said.

The selected creators will be able to sell subscriptions for access to exclusive content, including live streams.

"Over time, we hope to expand these features because it's important that subscriptions are integrated throughout the entire Instagram experience," Mosseri said.

Meta-owned Instagram believes creators should "own their relationship with subscribers," so it is also working on ways for them to be able to take their lists of paying fans to apps built by other companies, Mosseri added.

Further reading: Instagram, Adam Mosseri
