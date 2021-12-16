Instagram has started testing a major update to its Stories platform whicht would let users post videos as long as 60 seconds in the form of Stories. The feature was spotted by an Instagram user in Turkey. Currently, any video which is longer than 15 seconds is automatically split into multiple Stories when it gets posted. The photo-sharing app had recently improved its newly introduced Link Sticker feature by adding custom text and colour options. The Meta-owned platform also started rolling out Instagram Badges last month, which allows creators to earn money from their followers.

As spotted by noted social media consultant Matt Navarra, Instagram has started notifying a few users about the change. As mentioned, any video longer than 15 seconds which is being recorded or uploaded as a Story on Instagram currently gets split into multiple different Stories which are 15 seconds long. This caused an inconvenience to users especially when it came to tagging users to the Story. The new change will bring about a change in the situation. The new update in the feature could be an attempt to beat rivals such as Snapchat and TikTok.

Spotted by @yousufortaccom in Turkey pic.twitter.com/6LJ2Rjqbpz — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 15, 2021

Instagram had recently improved its newly introduced Link Sticker feature by adding custom text and colour options. Users who now want to share links on Stories can write personalised text via these stickers — instead of just sharing a URL — in Instagram Stories. The option to customise the colour combination of the stickers will let users to post Stories with improved visibility of the link against different images and backgrounds.

The social media company had also started rolling out Instagram Badges in November. Badges allow users to show support for creators during a Live video on the platform. Users aged 18 and above with more than 10,000 followers in select regions will be able to use Instagram Badges. Once purchased, the Badges will appear alongside comments during a Live cast.