Instagram May Soon Allow Longer Videos of Up to 60 Seconds to Be Posted as Stories

Instagram currently splits any video Stories longer than 15 seconds.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 16 December 2021 14:26 IST
Instagram May Soon Allow Longer Videos of Up to 60 Seconds to Be Posted as Stories

Instagram had recently improved its newly introduced Link Sticker feature by adding custom options

Highlights
  • The Instagram feature was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra
  • Videos longer than 15 seconds is split into multiple Stories
  • Instagram Badges allows creators to earn money from their followers

Instagram has started testing a major update to its Stories platform whicht would let users post videos as long as 60 seconds in the form of Stories. The feature was spotted by an Instagram user in Turkey. Currently, any video which is longer than 15 seconds is automatically split into multiple Stories when it gets posted. The photo-sharing app had recently improved its newly introduced Link Sticker feature by adding custom text and colour options. The Meta-owned platform also started rolling out Instagram Badges last month, which allows creators to earn money from their followers.

As spotted by noted social media consultant Matt Navarra, Instagram has started notifying a few users about the change. As mentioned, any video longer than 15 seconds which is being recorded or uploaded as a Story on Instagram currently gets split into multiple different Stories which are 15 seconds long. This caused an inconvenience to users especially when it came to tagging users to the Story. The new change will bring about a change in the situation. The new update in the feature could be an attempt to beat rivals such as Snapchat and TikTok.

Instagram had recently improved its newly introduced Link Sticker feature by adding custom text and colour options. Users who now want to share links on Stories can write personalised text via these stickers — instead of just sharing a URL — in Instagram Stories. The option to customise the colour combination of the stickers will let users to post Stories with improved visibility of the link against different images and backgrounds.

The social media company had also started rolling out Instagram Badges in November. Badges allow users to show support for creators during a Live video on the platform. Users aged 18 and above with more than 10,000 followers in select regions will be able to use Instagram Badges. Once purchased, the Badges will appear alongside comments during a Live cast.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Instagram, Stories, Link Sticker
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
