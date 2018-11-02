NDTV Gadgets360.com

Shazam Now Allows Sharing of Content on Instagram Stories

, 02 November 2018
Shazam Now Allows Sharing of Content on Instagram Stories

Photo Credit: Billboard

Shazam now has an additional Instagram Stories sharing option within the iOS app

Highlights

  • Shazam now allows sharing of music content on Instagram
  • A sharing button allows for sharing on Stories directly
  • This feature is available to iOS users first

Instagram has been pushing music-related features in the recent past, and now it has further integrated its third-party app integration with Shazam support. Users of the Shazam app can now share content as Instagram Stories. If users have the latest versions of the Instagram and Shazam app installed, they will now see a new Instagram option, once they click on 'Share' in Shazam.

To use the new feature, after updating, head to Shazam, choose the song you want to share, and hit the Share button. A new Instagram option should show up, and then Shazam will share the album art and song information to Instagram Stores. There will also be a 'More on Shazam' button that will accompany the post on the Instagram Stories, and this button will take you back to the Shazam app, back to the song page that you shared on Stories.

Billboard reports that the new feature will be available to iOS users first, and then roll out to Android users soon. To recall, Shazam has been acquired by Apple recently, and it's expected to go ad-free as well. In recent times, Instagram has opened the gates to many third-party music apps like Spotify, Eventbrite, and even SoundCloud. New functionalities include sharing songs, and even buying concert tickets from Instagram.

Instagram has constantly been updating its Stories section to introduce new features and improvements. The latest change includes the ability to record a long video, and the app automatically segregating it into 15-second clips for your Stories. The app will automatically create segments of your story to let you share a creation of more than 15 seconds. You can then proceed with the segmented Instagram story by hitting the Next button.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Shazam
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
NASA's Dawn Asteroid Mission Ends as Fuel Runs Out
Facebook Open Sources 'Horizon' AI Tools Used to Improve Video, Messenger
