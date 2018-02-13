Instagram is testing a new feature on Instagram Stories that is expected to act like a red flag for stalkers on the image-sharing platform. Several online users have reported that Instagram is apparently testing screenshot alerts that will notify uploaders if a viewer takes a screenshot of their posts on Instagram Stories. In the testing phase, users are receiving prompts that inform them about the above-mentioned consequences of taking screenshots on stories. Regular Instagram posts are not expected to be affected by this feature.

According to Twitter user @readbyher, users will see a new camera shutter logo in front of the usernames who have taken a screenshot of the story. Do note that Instagram might not send a push notification to inform the uploader about the action, which is unlike what Snapchat does in case of story screenshots. Instagram has neither accepted nor denied the feature rollout in a statement to Gadgets 360. "We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you,"

Notably, the feature currently appears only to be in the testing phase and the decision to roll it out publicly might be taken after user engagement is judged in the limited rollout. Screenshot alerts are not new to Instagram; the app currently informs users when screenshots are taken of a private direct message.

Instagram has launched several new features in the past few weeks. These include the new Type mode that lets you upload text-only stories without the need of an image or video. Instagram Stories recently got new GIF stickers in partnership with GIF online database GIPHY.