Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi

A sticker that shows juice and dates on a plate depict the ‘Iftar’ ceremony wherein Muslims break their fast at sunset.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2021 16:48 IST
Instagram has featured these stickers on top of the Story tray

Highlights
  • Instagram has created a multi-author story for Ramadan as well
  • To use the new stickers, swipe up when creating Instagram Stories
  • Instagram Community Outreach Manager, Tara Bedi announced these stickers

Instagram announced the arrival of three new stickers at the onset of the holy month of Ramadan. These stickers symbolise different aspects of the fasting month like ‘Iftari', which is the ceremony of breaking the fast at sunset. The new stickers will be featured in the story tray that can be accessed by swiping up on the screen when creating an Instagram Story. Instagram Stories that use these new Ramadan stickers will be aggregated into a multi-author story, shared at the front of the Stories tray.

Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, posted about the new stickers on her Instagram. Three new stickers that represent unique moments in Ramadan have been introduced. One sticker shows the Moon, which is important to mark the arrival of Eid at the end of Ramadan. A sticker that shows juice and dates on a plate depict the ‘Iftar' ceremony wherein Muslims break their fast every day at sunset. The third sticker shows a mosque, a place of worship for all Muslims during Ramadan.

Instagram worked with Hala AlAbbasi, an illustrator from Bahrain, to create these three stickers. She was inspired by her favourite aspects of Ramadan, and chose to reflect on the “beautiful moments that we share together”. In order to use these stickers, open your Instagram Story tray by swiping up on the screen while creating a new story, and add your favourite from the three stickers to it. These stickers are pinned at the top of the Story tray.

Users who use these stickers will be featured in Instagram's multi-author story that will feature all stories that celebrate Ramadan. This will show at the front of the Stories tray.

Apart from these stickers, Instagram recently rolled out a new Remix feature that allows users to record alongside an existing Reel. Remix looks to rival TikTok's popular Duets feature. It should come in handy when capturing your reaction, responding to friends, or recreating a trending video.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update, Another OTA Update Coming Soon

