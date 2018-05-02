Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Stories Now Lets People Share Info From Apps Like Spotify

Instagram Stories Now Lets People Share Info From Apps Like Spotify

 
, 02 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Stories Now Lets People Share Info From Apps Like Spotify

Instagram is getting a new feature that's straight out of Facebook's past.

The photo-sharing app, owned by Facebook, will let people post information from apps directly to their Instagram Stories, which last for 24 hours. For example, while listening to a song on Spotify, someone would be able to tell their Instagram friends what title or album it is. People will also be able to directly share action shots from their GoPro apps.

In 2012, Facebook announced Open Graph, a feature that automatically posted songs you're listening to, stories you're reading and other activity, directly to your Facebook feed. Users didn't love the forced transparency, and Facebook stopped pushing it a couple of years later. Now the company is taking a different tack with one crucial difference - letting users pick when they post, instead of having it happen automatically.

Historically, Instagram hasn't let users share much from the outside world. Hyperlinks don't even work, except in profiles. That was a conscious choice from the company's founders, who wanted to make sure that everything posted on the app was a reflection of what a user created, not what they curated from others. It helped Instagram avoid some of Facebook's problems, like viral fake news.

Stories is a part of the app where Instagram is, increasingly and intentionally, breaking its own rules. Within Stories, Instagram already allows sharing of news stories, for example. And now, with direct-sharing from applications, people won't have to screenshot their Spotify playlists in order to post them.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg says that Stories - a feature invented by Facebook's smaller competitor, Snap - will be an increasingly important part of the company's future. So far, Stories are the most popular on Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook's chat app.

© 2018 Bloomberg LP

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Social, Cameras, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, Instagram Stories
Facebook Smart Speakers to Launch Internationally First, Instead of the US: Report
Samsung Tops Shrinking Smartphone Market in Q1 2018: Counterpoint
Best AC deals
Instagram Stories Now Lets People Share Info From Apps Like Spotify
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 8
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in India
  2. Jio Users Receiving 8GB of Complimentary Data Under Cricket Teaser Pack
  3. WhatsApp Stickers Coming Soon, Group Calling Support Announced Too
  4. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  5. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite to Go on Sale for Amazon Prime Members Today
  6. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  7. Is Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike an Opportunity for ZenFone Max Pro M1?
  8. Apple Sets 'New First-Half Record' in India, Says CEO Tim Cook
  9. Apple MacBook Air 2018 Delayed, May Launch at Lower Price: Report
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.