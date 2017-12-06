Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Launches Stories Archive and Stories Highlights

 
06 December 2017
Instagram Launches Stories Archive and Stories Highlights

Highlights

  • Stories Archive and Stories Highlights are the new features
  • Highlights will be visible in a scroll above your photos
  • Available on version 25 for Android and iOS

Instagram on Tuesday rolled out two big updates for all Instagram profiles - Stories Archive and Stories Highlights. These two features are part of Instagram's effort to let users save their stories for later use and give them another platform to represent their profiles.

Stories Archive lets you add your stories to the Archive feature. Stories will automatically save in your private archive for you to reference later. You can reshare Stories from your archive to your current Story, share them as a post in feed, add them to a highlight (called Stories Highlights), or turn off Stories Archive altogether.

On the other hand, Stories Highlights refers to a new space on your Instagram profile where you can source images from Stories Archive. The archived photos will appear on your profile in this new tab. You can add as many highlights as you want from your archive and they'll appear as a horizontal scroll bar above your photo grid.

To access the stories in your archive, tap the Archive icon on your profile. From there, you can easily switch between your Posts Archive and the new Stories Archive. The first story from each day will show a date indicator to help you navigate your archive as you scroll. The new feature will be available from Instagram version 25 on Android and iOS.

The Stories Archive feature has been a highly requested feature on Instagram as Snapchat has offered something similar for a while. Instagram has been accused, on numerous instances, of copying Snapchat's features in the past.

