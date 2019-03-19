Technology News

Instagram Spotted Testing Wheel Layout for Stories

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Spotted Testing Wheel Layout for Stories

Instagram is testing a selector wheel format to display filter options for 'Stories' on its platform. Facebook-owned photo-messaging app has not commented on the feature yet.

The semi-circular wheel of options was first spotted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who also highlighted that the test feature reduced the eight camera options to three, Social Media Today reported on Tuesday.

"Instagram is working on new 'Stories' user-interface, inspired from mechanical circular mode switcher in DSLRs. Tabs reduced to just 'Live', 'Normal' and 'Create'," Wong tweeted.

'Stories' options like 'Superzoom', 'Rewind' and 'Stickers' have been re-arranged under the 'Normal' and 'Create' options, with 'Live' retaining its own mode.

While the 'Normal' option has captured modes and Augmented Reality (AR) tools, and 'Create' hosts text and sticker tools.

instagram stories wheel selector instagram

Instagram's wheel selector visible in stories
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

 

"The new flow will mean that users may need to scroll around several times during their creation process to add all the effects, but the rounded selector does make it a little easier to do so, and looks like a helpful addition," the report said.

Specifics about the public availability of the selector wheel for 'Stories' options remains unclear.

Separately, Instagram on Tuesday announced it would let US users to shop products directly from the photo sharing app by adding a 'checkout' feature on items tagged for sale. The move is in line with Facebook's plan to monetise higher-growth units like Instagram, especially as the company's centrepiece product, News Feed, struggles to generate fresh interest.

Instagram said it has partnered with more than 20 brands, including Adidas and H&M, on the new feature. The photo sharing app has more than 130 million people tapping to reveal product tags in shopping posts every month, up from 90 million in September, it said.

Written with agency inputs

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Facebook
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Angry Birds: Isle of Pigs Augmented Reality Game Announced for Mobile
Smart TV
Instagram Spotted Testing Wheel Layout for Stories
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched
  3. New iPad Air, iPad Mini With Apple Pencil Support Launched
  4. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  5. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  7. Nvidia to Bring Ray Tracing to 10-Series GPUs via Driver Update
  8. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  9. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  10. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.