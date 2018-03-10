Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram, Snapchat Disable Giphy Integration Over Racist GIF

 
, 10 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram, Snapchat Disable Giphy Integration Over Racist GIF

Popular image sharing apps Snapchat and Instagram have temporarily removed their Giphy GIF sticker features after users saw a racist GIF as an option to add to their photographs.

"We are very sorry. This GIF should have never appeared in Snapchat. Our team has worked with Giphy to have the GIF removed and it should no longer appear," a Snap Inc. spokesperson was quoted as saying by Inverse. "We are in the process of removing Giphy from our application until we can be assured that this will never happen again," the spokesperson added.

A 21-year-old Snapchat user from England first spotted the racist animation in the library. The GIF "appears to suggest that millions of deaths are caused by black people committing crimes with a number counter continually rising." A similar racist GIF was spotted in Facebook-owned Instagram indicating that Giphy is at fault, according to TechCrunch.

"This type of content has no place on Instagram. We have stopped our integration with Giphy as they investigate the issue," an Instagram spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

Both Snapchat and Instagram had introduced the feature that allows users to include GIFs from the media repository Giphy in their snaps and Stories.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 May Not Have Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor: KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple Facing Patent Lawsuit Over Siri's Natural Language Capabilities
Instagram, Snapchat Disable Giphy Integration Over Racist GIF
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
iphone X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 5 to Be Available Via Amazon India at Launch
  2. OnePlus 6 AnTuTu Score Spotted, Leak Shows 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 845
  3. Airtel Payments Bank Slapped With Rs. 5 Crore Fine Over KYC Violation
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get Low Repairability Score in Teardown
  5. Android P Preview Released: How to Install, Supported Devices, and More
  6. Mi TV 4A vs Mi TV 4: Here Are the Differences Between the Two
  7. Oppo F7 With Full-Screen Display and Notch to Launch in India on March 27
  8. Samsung Shares List of Galaxy Smartphones to Get Android Oreo Update
  9. Lenovo S5 to Take on Redmi Note 5, Teased Ahead of March 20 Launch
  10. Redmi 5 Teased as 'Compact Powerhouse' Ahead of Xiaomi India Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.