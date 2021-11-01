Technology News
  Instagram, Snapchat Add Diwali Special Stickers, Lenses, More: How to Use

Instagram, Snapchat Add Diwali-Special Stickers, Lenses, More: How to Use

Instagram says the new stickers have already started rolling out to users.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 1 November 2021 18:16 IST
Instagram, Snapchat Add Diwali-Special Stickers, Lenses, More: How to Use

Photo Credit: Instagram

When Instagram users post Stories with stickers, it will be visible to their followers

Highlights
  • Snapchat users will get a custom Diwali design to Snap Map
  • Instagram's multi-author story feature will go live on November 2
  • Snapchat's Diwali-special Lenses add firecrackers to the screen

Instagram and Snapchat have introduced new features ahead of Diwali. Facebook-owned Instagram has released three new stickers. When Instagram users post stories with stickers, these will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali-special multi-author Story. Snapchat, on the other hand, has added new AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, and Bitmojis to celebrate Diwali on the app. The Color Together game on Snapchat has also added four Diwali-special sketches on the app.

Instagram on Monday announced the launch of three new stickers on the photo-sharing platform. The new stickers are a part of the company's global campaign for Diwali, dubbed #ShareYourLight.

Instagram Diwali-special stickers: How to use

  1. Open Instagram, capture or upload content to your Story.
  2. Tap on the ‘stickers' icon from the top navigation bar.
  3. Select and place the new Diwali-themed stickers on your Story.
  4. Tap on Your Stories to post on your profile or choose to share with Close Friends.

Instagram says that the new stickers have started rolling out to all users starting today. The multi-author story feature will go live starting Tuesday, November 2.

As mentioned, Snapchat has also started rolling out new AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, and games ahead of Diwali. The new Lens lights up the screen with firecrackers once the user turns it on. Snapchat users can add custom Diwali designs, such as lanterns and fireworks, to Snap Map. Snapchat has launched Lenses to celebrate all five days of Diwali — Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, and Diwali.

Users can share Diwali-themed versions of the popular Cartoon Lens on Snapchat. Additionally, a Desi Music playlist will let users to add groovy tunes to their Snaps. Snapchat users can customise their Bitmoji avatar with Diwali delicacies and Hindi Bitmoji Stickers. Also, users on the app will have access to hyperlocal geofilters across 20 Indian cities.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
