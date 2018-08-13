NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Slammed by Users for Not Removing Facetune Ads

, 13 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Slammed by Users for Not Removing Facetune Ads

Photo-messaging app Instagram is facing criticism for not removing an advertisement of a paid photo editing app Facetune that is targeted at women under 25 years of age.

The social media users have slammed the Facebook-owned Instagram as well as the app for promoting the idea of altering faces for better pictures, AdNews.com reported on Sunday.

The paid app allows users to "refine" their smiles, modify their skin, reshape faces with higher cheekbones and refined jaw lines with the provision to add make-up to the picture, the app description reads on Google Play.

Instagram users have displayed their anguish towards the encouragement of such apps in comments, tagging Facetune and the ideology behind it "disgusting", "messed up" and "terrible."

Instagram has reportedly declined to comment on the current situation, given that it approves all advertisements on its platform through a set of guidelines that "aims to protect the community".

Launched in 2013, Facetune became one of the most popular paid apps last year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facetune, Instagram
Google Tracks Your Movements Even After You Tell It Not To: Study
Vivo Nex
Instagram Slammed by Users for Not Removing Facetune Ads
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Open Sales Begin in India
  3. Oppo R17 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, AI Camera Now Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 4,000mAh Battery Completely Safe: CEO
  5. Mi A2 in India, Galaxy Note 9 Launched, and More News This Week
  6. Vodafone Rs. 99 Recharge Offers Unlimited Calling for 28 Days
  7. Xiaomi Poco F1 Debuting in India on August 22
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Realme 1: 6GB RAM Variants Compared
  9. Huawei Mate 20 Lite Price, Specifications Surface Online
  10. Multiple Chromebook Variants to Get Windows 10 Support: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.