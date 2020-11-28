Instagram seems to have blocked the hashtag #sikh on its platform for a short period of time, some users have complained on Twitter. The blocking comes just over five months after Facebook and Instagram were seen restricting the #sikh hashtag for a number of users. Instagram at that time responded to user complaints and stated that the said hashtag was “mistakenly blocked” in early March.

As per the user reports, the #sikh hashtag isn't searchable on Instagram. Some users have also reported that the blocking is in place on Facebook as well.

Seems like the #Sikh hashtag is not searchable again on @instagram, but it does seem to show me one article about Hindu and Sikh Refugees in India returning to Pakistan due to financial hardships and no progress on Indian citizenship ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gOe0k3s9Ad — Jindi Singh KA (@jindisinghka) November 28, 2020

Instagram has once again blocked the #Sikh hashtag amidst the Punjab farmers' protest.



The social media network blocked the #Sikh hashtag in June this year with its owner Facebook, which also censored posts earlier this month during #SikhGenocide Week.https://t.co/efcBtDAdSL pic.twitter.com/rQbIN1osaB — SikhPressAssociation (@SikhPA) November 28, 2020

Instagram has blocked the #Sikh hashtag yet again saying recent posts were low quality/did not meet the community guidelines aka they don't want to make the ultranationalists in India upset. Same thing happened months back, plus they've censored thousands of sikh accounts on FB. — HC (@Harmin87) November 28, 2020

Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the user reports about the blocking of the #sikh hashtag. The app was initially showing a “posts hidden” error that read, “To make sure only the most relevant posts are shown, we've hidden some posts that may be private or low quality.” However, shortly after it was raised by some users, Instagram started showing a handful of posts.

Instagram was initially seen blocking the #sikh hashtag completely (left) but later started showing some posts (right)

Searching for the #sikh hashtag on Instagram showed that there were over 2.5 million posts on the platform with the same hashtag.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to both Instagram and Facebook for a comment on the matter and will update this space when they respond.

In June, Facebook and Instagram were spotted blocking the #sikh hashtag on their platforms. It was unblocked shortly after several users reported the issue on social media. Instagram also apologised for the action and stated that the hashtag was “mistakenly blocked” on March 7 after receiving a report that “was inaccurately reviewed” by its teams.

“Our processes fell down here, and we're sorry,” Instagram had said.

Aside from censoring content carrying the #sikh hashtag, Facebook earlier this year was also seen blocking messages on Instagram that included the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

