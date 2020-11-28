Technology News
loading

Instagram Seen Blocking #Sikh Hashtag Yet Again for Some Users

Shortly after the issue was raised by some users, Instagram started showing a handful of posts containing the #sikh hashtag.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 November 2020 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Seen Blocking #Sikh Hashtag Yet Again for Some Users

Instagram initially showed a “posts hidden” error to users when searching for the #sikh hashtag

Highlights
  • Instagram blocking was reported by some users on Twitter
  • Facebook and Instagram earlier this year also blocked #sikh hashtag
  • Instagram is yet to provide clarity on the latest development

Instagram seems to have blocked the hashtag #sikh on its platform for a short period of time, some users have complained on Twitter. The blocking comes just over five months after Facebook and Instagram were seen restricting the #sikh hashtag for a number of users. Instagram at that time responded to user complaints and stated that the said hashtag was “mistakenly blocked” in early March.

As per the user reports, the #sikh hashtag isn't searchable on Instagram. Some users have also reported that the blocking is in place on Facebook as well.

 

Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the user reports about the blocking of the #sikh hashtag. The app was initially showing a “posts hidden” error that read, “To make sure only the most relevant posts are shown, we've hidden some posts that may be private or low quality.” However, shortly after it was raised by some users, Instagram started showing a handful of posts.

instagram sikh hashtag blocking gadgets 360 Instagram

Instagram was initially seen blocking the #sikh hashtag completely (left) but later started showing some posts (right)

 

Searching for the #sikh hashtag on Instagram showed that there were over 2.5 million posts on the platform with the same hashtag.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to both Instagram and Facebook for a comment on the matter and will update this space when they respond.

In June, Facebook and Instagram were spotted blocking the #sikh hashtag on their platforms. It was unblocked shortly after several users reported the issue on social media. Instagram also apologised for the action and stated that the hashtag was “mistakenly blocked” on March 7 after receiving a report that “was inaccurately reviewed” by its teams.

“Our processes fell down here, and we're sorry,” Instagram had said.

Aside from censoring content carrying the #sikh hashtag, Facebook earlier this year was also seen blocking messages on Instagram that included the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, sikh hashtag, Facebook, sikh
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Boat, Noise Lead Wearables Shipments in India in Q3, TWS Segment Sees 1156.3 Percent Annual Growth: IDC

Related Stories

Instagram Seen Blocking #Sikh Hashtag Yet Again for Some Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  2. Motorola Moto G 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30
  3. OnePlus Nord DxOMark Ranking Shows Room for Improvement
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
  5. These smartphones Will Get MIUI 13 Update: Report
  6. YouTube Is Testing a New Way to Add Timestamps to Your Video Comments
  7. How to Watch India vs Australia Live Stream
  8. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Teardown Shows Its Cooling Mechanism
  9. Nokia Smart TV Range Gets a 75-Inch Model With 4K UHD Support
  10. Infinix Zero 8i With Dual-Selfie Camera to Launch in India on December 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Pop Pro Smartwatch Set to Launch December 1, Key Specifications Teased
  2. Instagram Seen Blocking #Sikh Hashtag Yet Again for Some Users
  3. Boat, Noise Lead Wearables Shipments in India in Q3, TWS Segment Sees 1156.3 Percent Annual Growth: IDC
  4. Huawei P50 May Integrate Patented Liquid Lens Technology to Enable Millisecond-Level Focusing: Report
  5. Samsung’s New Galaxy Buds With ANC, Improved Ambient Mode May Launch Alongside Galaxy S21 Series: Report
  6. iPad Pro 2021 High-End Models Expected to Come With 5G mmWave Support: Report
  7. Electronic Skin Has Strong Future Stretching Ahead, Study Suggests
  8. Lamborghini Partners With Master & Dynamic to Launch MW65 Headphones, MW07 Plus TWS Earphones
  9. Samsung Shares Illustrations Showing New Foldable Phones for the Future
  10. MIUI 13 Update Coming to Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9, Poco X2, Among Others: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com