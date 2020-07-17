Instagram Launches New Shop Section in the US, Powered by Facebook Pay

Instagram has started rolling out a dedicated Shop page, which aims to highlight various brands and products for purchase, in the US. The new Shop page will also offer recommendations to users based on their profile and in-app activity. In a seamless experience, customers can purchase any listed product without having to move away from the app. The payment process is powered by Facebook Pay.

As reported by The Verge, the Shop section can be accessed from the Explore menu. Users can browse through a curated feed of all the items on sale by different merchants on the platform. When a purchase is made, the user doesn't need to exit the app onto another for payment requirements. This seamless experience is enabled by the use of Facebook Pay.

Shop's payment services are handled via Facebook Pay that allows customers to securely save their debit or credit card information for quick payment needs. Facebook Pay is used for both purchases and donations. However, The Verge report suggests that all its features will be first made available in the US only.

The Verge also notes that Instagram charges a selling fee for all purchases made on the app. Instagram has been slowly rolling out various shopping features on its app. In 2018, it allowed users to tag products in their photos and videos. In the following year, it allowed in-app purchases as well. The revamped Shop section now features separate sections, each with collections of various brands and their products. The feature is expected to be rolled out in more countries soon.