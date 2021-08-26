Instagram is working to expand Search capabilities with the addition of showing videos and photos as results. The Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform said that the change in Search is currently under development and will be rolled out for users soon. In addition, Instagram is also working on adding support for other languages in Search. Currently, Instagram Search shows results divided under the tabs of Top, Accounts, Audio, Tags, and Places. Instagram says that it is moving towards a full search results page experience that makes it even easier to go deep on your interests.

The company has announced via a blog post that it is working on improvements designed to ease discovery. It will show photos and video results in Instagram Search in the future, under the Top tab itself.

“We're also making search results better for exploration. For example, your search for “space” will show you space-related photos and videos, too. This is especially helpful when you don't have an exact username or hashtag in mind when searching for a certain topic,” Instagram says in its blog post. It has shared a screenshot of what the new Search results will look like, and the design seems to be inspired a lot like what search results look like on TikTok.

Instagram is also expanding the keywords you can use to search for content. Instagram says that it is currently focussed on getting keyword search results right in English but will add support for other languages in the future. The company did not provide a timeline for the launch of these features.