NDTV Gadgets360.com

Instagram Says CEO Systrom, CTO Krieger Resign

, 25 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Says CEO Systrom, CTO Krieger Resign

Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom

Co-founders of Facebook's Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer, respectively, the photo-sharing app company announced late on Monday.

Systrom and Krieger did not specify a reason for their departure. Systrom wrote in a blog post on Monday that they plan to take some time off and explore "our curiosity and creativity again".

It was not immediately clear when their last day will be, but it will be soon, according to Instagram.

They notified the photo-sharing app's leadership team and Facebook on Monday about their decision to leave, according to Instagram. The New York Times first reported the move.

A spokeswoman for Facebook deferred comment to Instagram.

Instagram, which Facebook bought in 2012 for $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,200 crores), has more than 1 billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features like messaging and short videos. In 2016, it added the ability to post slideshows that disappear in 24 hours, a copy of Snapchat's popular "stories" feature.

Instagram is its parent's fastest-growing slice of revenue, but it touts 4 million fewer monthly advertisers globally. As Instagram has shown more ads, the average price per ad across Facebook's entire family of apps has declined earlier this year after a year of upswing. A new privacy law in Europe also has affected prices.

The departure of Instagram co-founders comes months after the exit of Jan Koum, co-founder of WhatsApp, another Facebook unit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger, Instagram, Facebook
Google Wants to Answer the Questions You Haven't Even Asked Yet
Snapchat Ties Up With Amazon for Point-and-Buy
Pricee
Instagram Says CEO Systrom, CTO Krieger Resign
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Review
  2. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Teased by Amazon India Ahead of Its Formal Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) With 3 Rear Cameras Set to Launch in India Today
  5. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced
  7. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Pro Global Launch Teased Formally
  8. What's The Big Controversy With Google Chrome's Automatic Sign-Ins About?
  9. Motorola One Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Realme 2 Available via Flash Sale Today at 12pm
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.