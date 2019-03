Instagram Rolling Out Option to 'Pause All' Notifications

Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is giving users more control over their notifications by rolling out an option that would mute app notifications for a chosen period of time - much like WhatsApp's mute feature.

Called 'Pause All', the feature would switch off notifications for anywhere up to eight hours, Social Media Today reported on Wednesday.

"The option was spotted by social media expert Matt Navarra who initially spotted the same in testing last month. Given the amount of time we now spend on social media, it's good to have an option to shut it down completely every now and then," the report said.

The feature has so far been rolled out on iOS and the beta app on Android.

"Instagram is particularly well-known for driving obsessive behaviour among younger users. Being able to shut it off for periods will help people distance themselves from the online world," the report added.

Separately, Instagram is reportedly testing a donation sticker on its Stories feature that would offer fundraising and donation tools for charity or personal reasons. The feature seems similar to what Facebook offers with its fundraising and donation tools. Facebook has been hosting such fundraising tools since 2015 and it recently dropped fees associated with those donations.

"Instagram is working on 'Donation' sticker. It lets users start fundraisers for their favourite non-profits," tipster Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Monday.

"Over the past few years, Instagram has been experimenting with what payments would look like on the platform, but it has so far only released test features to allow select users to book spa appointments and restaurant reservations," The Verge reported.