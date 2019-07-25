This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post

While a large number of Indian celebrities actively use Instagram to reach their fans, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli have emerged as the only stars from the country to join the '2019 Instagram Rich List' released by social media management company Hopper HQ. The list, which estimates how much Instagram influencers earn for their sponsored posts, has been topped by TV personality and American entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. The UK firm claims that Jenner charges a whopping $1.266 million (roughly Rs. 8.74 crores) for each sponsored Instagram post. She is followed by singer Ariana Grande who is estimated to charge $996,000 (roughly Rs. 6.87 crores).

Chopra charges $271,000 (roughly Rs. 1.87 crores) for a sponsored Instagram post, according to the list released by Hopper HQ. The 37-year-old Bollywood diva has over 43 million followers on the social media platform and stands at the 19th position in the 2019 Instagram Rich List.

Cricket star Kohli, on the other hand, comes in at 23rd and charges $196,000 (roughly Rs. 1.35 crores) for every sponsored post on Instagram, as per the latest list.

In contrast, 21-year-old Jenner has retained the title of highest-paid celebrity influencer on Instagram, according to the fresh figures reported by Hopper HQ. The world's youngest billionaire is claimed to charge $1.266 million for each sponsored post -- an increase of 27 percent from her estimated cost of $1 million (roughly Rs. 6.90 crores) reported last year. She has over 139 million followers on the social platform.

After Jenner, Grande secures the second position in the rich list. The celebrity gets $996,000 for each sponsored post through her account that has over 158.4 million followers.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who takes on Jenner and Grande in terms of his Instagram follower count of over 172.8 million, comes third with an estimated charge of $975,000 (roughly Rs. 6.73 crores) per post. The football star is followed by Jenner's half-sister and American actress Kim Kardashian, who is estimated to charge $910,000 (roughly Rs. 6.28 crores) per post.

Actress and singer Selena Gomez, who was last year estimated as the second-highest-paid celebrity on Instagram, has now shifted to the fifth position in the Hopper HQ list. She is claimed to charge $886,000 (roughly Rs. 6.11 crores) per post, up from $800,000 (roughly Rs. 5.52 crores) last year.

Hollywood actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has managed to retain his sixth position in the list, followed by singer and songwriter Beyonce Knowles, singer Taylor Swift, and Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Junior. Canadian singer Justin Bieber comes at the tenth spot, and is estimated to charge $722,000 (roughly Rs. 4.98 crores).

The latest Instagram Rich List also includes beauty bloggers Huda Kattan, James Charles, and Jeffree Starr, fashion models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chiara Ferragni, and fitness icons Michelle Lewin, Jen Selter, and Ana Cheri. Internet celebrities Eleonora Pons, Huda Kattan, and Cameron Dallas have also managed to surface on the list of rich Instagram influencers. There are also sports stars Lionel Messi, David Beckham, and LeBron James amongst the highest-earning social media celebrities.

Hopper HQ in a blog post mentioned that its list is based on "internal data, agency rate cards, and public information."