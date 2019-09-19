Technology News
loading

Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts

Certain posts will be hidden from users under age 18 while others will be removed from Instagram.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts

Facebook-owned Instagram has announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products.

Certain posts will be hidden from users under age 18 while others will be removed from Instagram as well as parent company's platform Facebook, Instagram's public policy manager Emma Collins said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone that uses it and this policy is part of our ongoing work to reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media," Collins was quoted as saying in a report on cbsnews.com.

Social media users including actress Jameela Jamil have long been criticising influencers like Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for promoting fat-loss products.

"If celebs and influencers were actually honest with us about some of these diet/detox products..." Jamil had tweeted in November last year which went viral.

Instagram will remove posts entirely if it "makes a miraculous claim about certain diet or weight loss products, and is linked to a commercial offer such as a discount code".

The updated policy is part of Instagram's work to "reduce the pressure that people can sometimes feel as a result of social media,a said Collins.

Earlier, in an interview with the London Evening Standard, Collins said Instagram worked with external experts to make this change without ruining the spirit of the platform.

"We want Instagram to be a positive place for everyone," she said.

Several studies in the past have suggested that Instagram may be a contributing factor to eating disorders and depression among teenagers.

A recent study published in the journal Pediatrics showed that children who view unhealthy snack images on social media platforms like Instagram are likely to consume more calories from unhealthy snacks.

"The results are supported by celebrity endorsement data, which show unhealthy food endorsements increase children's unhealthy food intake, but healthy food endorsements have little or no effect on healthy food intake," said researcher Anna Coate from the University of Liverpool in Britain.

The study was conducted with the aim of examining the effect of social media marketing of snack foods (healthy and unhealthy), via vloggers' Instagram pages, on children's snack intake.

Children in the group that viewed the unhealthy snack images consumed 32 percent more calories from unhealthy snacks specifically and 26 percent more calories in total -- from healthy and unhealthy snacks -- compared with children who saw the non-food images, the findings showed.

The results suggest that the marketing of unhealthy foods, via vloggers' Instagram pages, increases children's immediate energy intake.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram
Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS
Honor Smartphones
Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  2. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  4. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  7. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  8. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Will Huawei’s Mate 30 Series Find Buyers Without Google Apps?
  10. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  2. Google Assistant’s New Vodafone Idea Phone Line Feature Brings No-Internet Voice Search; Interpreter Mode, More Features Announced
  3. Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS
  5. Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999
  6. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, HDR10 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Sneak Peek at Upcoming Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics
  8. Apple Taps Recycled Rare Earth Elements for iPhone Parts
  9. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  10. How a Gigantic Collision in Space Triggered an Ice Age on Earth 466 Million Years Ago
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.