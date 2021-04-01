Technology News
Instagram Rolls Out New Remix Feature for Reels to Rival TikTok Duets: How to Use

Instagram’s new remix option will be available by default on newly uploaded Reels.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2021 13:10 IST
Instagram says users will have to enable remixing for old Reels

Highlights
  • Instagram is rolling Remix out to all users globally
  • This feature works similar to how TikTok Duets work
  • It helps in recording reactions, recreating trending Reels

Instagram is rolling out a new Remix feature to increase collaboration using Reels. Remix is essentially similar to how TikTok's Duets feature works - allowing users to record alongside an existing Reel. Instagram Reels users can use the Remix feature to create their own Reel next to one that already exists. This feature should come in handy when capturing your reaction, responding to friends or recreating a trending video. Instagram Reels' new Remix feature is rolling out for all users globally.

The new Remix feature was announced by Instagram on Twitter. As mentioned, it will let you create your own Reel by recording alongside an existing one. To use this new Remix feature, head to the Instagram Reel that you want to shoot alongside. Select the three dots that show up on the top right corner of the Reel, and choose Remix This Reel option. Instagram will place the recorded Reel on the right corner and let you see your own recording on the left side. Hit the Record button to start recording your Remix. You can edit your video by adding effects, filters, increasing the pace, and adding sound using on the tools showing on the left panel.

The feature will be available by default for newly uploaded Instagram Reels. If you want to Remix old Reels, hit on the three dots on the right of your Reel and click on Enable Remixing. These remixed Reels will show up alongside all the other Instagram Reels on the Reels Tab in your profile. Furthermore, creators will also be able to see who remixed their Reel via the Instagram Activity tab.

Snapchat is also said to be working on a similar feature to rival TikTok's popular Duets feature. The social platform is also said to call this feature Remix, just like Instagram.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Remix, Instagram Reels
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
