Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips

Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips

You can now share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio through Direct Messages.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 October 2020 16:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips

Instagram's new features for Reels will make it easier for users to share and save audio clips.

Highlights
  • Instagram has added some new audio feature updates for Reels
  • Users can now save audio and share audio pages through DMs
  • New sections like “For You” and “Trending” have been added for Reels

Instagram has added new audio features for Reels, in what seems to be a bid to make it even more similar to TikTok. You can now save audio clips, share audio pages over Direct Messages, and browse through new sections like For You and Trending. These new features will make it easier for users to share and save audio clips. The latest update with the new features has already begun rolling out. Instagram has been releasing regular updates for the short-form video sharing feature even though it was launched only recently.

Users can now share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio through Direct Messages on Instagram. Through the new ‘Save Audio' feature, users can save sounds within the app and use them for their own Reels clips. Reels creators will now be able to identify trending songs and clips more easily. They'll also be able to bookmark songs within the app, and revisit later.

Akin to Instagram's save posts feature, you can tap the audio and click on the save icon. All the audio files saved will be found under the Audio folder in the saved posts section on Instagram.

Reels is a short-video making and sharing feature on Instagram that the Facebook-owned company had launched a couple of months ago, to compete with TikTok. The feature was rolled out in India soon after the government banned TikTok late June. Reels was expanded globally soon after.

In an update last month, Instagram allowed users to create Reels of up to 30 seconds, instead of just 15. Some more basic but useful features were rolled out last month, including extending the timer to 10 seconds while recording a reel and the ability to trim and delete any clip.

Instagram aims to pull in more Reels users with the new features. Last month, Instagram added a dedicated button for Reels to make it easier for users to discover videos.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Reels
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More

Related Stories

Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4a Launched in India, Price Revealed
  2. OnePlus 8T to Come in Aquamarine Green, Renders on Retail Site Reveal
  3. Infinix Zero 8i With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Google Nest Audio on Sale in India From October 16 Onwards on Flipkart
  6. AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop CPUs Announced, Available November 5
  7. Oppo A15 Camera Details Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  9. Motorola Smart TVs With MediaTek MT9602 SoC to Launch in India on October 9
  10. OnePlus Buds Z, Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Reels Gets New Audio Features, Allows Users to Save and Share Clips
  2. Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications Detailed Over a Month After Launch
  4. OnePlus 8T Aquamarine Green Option Confirmed, Official Renders Listed on Online Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Smartphones to See Price Cut of Up to Rs. 40,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  6. Google Assistant Extends Voice Commands to Android Apps to Perform Tasks
  7. Japan to Deepen Research Into Digital Currencies
  8. IBM to Break Up 109-Year Old Company to Focus on Cloud Growth
  9. Pixar’s Soul to Release on Disney+ Hotstar on Christmas
  10. Spider-Man 3 Will Feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com