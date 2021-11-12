Instagram Reels is getting two new TikTok-like features. The latest audio tools called Text to Speech and Voice Effects offer content creators more options while creating Reels. The Text to Speech feature lets creators use an artificial voice to read any text they add instead of using their voice in the video, while Voice Effects can be used to modify the audio and voiceover in Instagram Reels. The latest features released by the social networking platform owned by Meta (formerly known as Facebook) are already available on TikTok.

Instagram on Thursday announced the latest updates via its community page. The Text to Speech and Voice Effects features are aimed at allowing users to be more creative with Reels. The Text to Speech option can be accessed via the text tool in the Reels camera. It enables an auto-generated voice to read the text one added to Reels aloud. As mentioned, Voice Effects gives you options to add an artificial voice to the video for narration instead of using your own.

How to use Text to Speech on Instagram

To add the new text to the speech option on Instagram,

Open Reels Camera in the Instagram app. Record a video or upload via the gallery. Tap on the Text tool to add text. Tap on the text bubble and select Text to Speech from the three dots menu. Users will get two options to select from — Voice 1 and Voice 2. Select and tap on Post.

The Voice Effect feature allows modifying the audio or the voiceover in your Reels. At present Instagram offers five voice effect options —announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist to make funny videos with different voices.

How to use Voice Effects on Instagram

Record a Reel and tap music note to open the audio mixer. From the Effects menu select a voice effect to modify your reel or voiceover.

The new Instagram features are now being rolled out to users on both iOS and Android.