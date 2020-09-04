Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button

Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button

India is the first market to receive Instagram’s dedicated Reels tab.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 September 2020 15:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button

The Explore tab has been shifted to the top right of Instagram’s home page

Highlights
  • The dedicated Reels tab will make it easier for people to discover Reels
  • The Explore tab has been shifted to top right of Instagram’s home page
  • Instagram had been testing a dedicated tab for Reels since last month

Instagram has launched a dedicated Reels tab for users in India that will replace the Explore tab after testing it in August. The latest change will make it easier for people to discover new Reels creators and their videos in the app. India is the first market to get the dedicated tab, and according to Instagram, this is due to the interest Reels has received in India. The short video making and sharing feature was launched in India soon after the government banned TikTok two months ago. The Explore tab, meanwhile, has been shifted to the top right corner of the Instagram home page.

A separate tab for Reels on Instagram is being launched in India because of the momentum seen in the country, said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a tweet. The Facebook-owned app was spotted testing a dedicated button for Reels last month, and has now begun rolling out to all users. Until now, Reels was accessed within the Search tab itself.

The separate tab for Reels is located at the lower navigational bar, in place of the Explore/Search/Discovery button. Clicking on the Reels button will take users to a random Reels video, and they can swipe to see another.

“Earlier this month we started testing a new tab on Instagram to make it easier to discover entertaining Reels,” said Manish Chopra, director and head of Partnerships at Facebook India, in a statement. “Today, we're expanding this test in India to most of the country. India is the first market we're launching in due to the interest and creativity we've seen. We're hoping this tab makes it easier for people to see and enjoy Reels.”

Reels lets users record and edit 15-second videos with audio and visual effects. Instagram had launched Reels in India two months ago, right after the government banned Tiktok, along with 58 other Chinese apps. Reels was expanded globally soon after. Facebook's Instagram is amongst one of the many apps launching new video making and sharing features, in order to pull former users of TikTok.

A lot of people, however, have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the new Reels tab. Some of them believed that it interfered with how they used the app, especially the Explore button.

However, it is possible that with a dedicated button, Reels will grow more in popularity and stand out amongst Instagram's other video features. The dedicated tab will only show Reels, and will have an immersive auto-playing video, a creation entry point that opens to the Reels camera.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Reels, Instagram Reels, Facebook, TikTok, Reels Tab
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Marvel’s Avengers Review: An Underdog Campaign Burdened From All Sides
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch

Related Stories

Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. Realme 7 Pro Review
  3. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  5. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  7. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Vodafone Idea Launches Rs. 109, Rs. 169 Prepaid Plans in Delhi Circle
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Commits to Freedom of Information, Expression in New Human Rights Policy
  2. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  3. Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
  4. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Smartwatch Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  5. Instagram Adds Dedicated Tab for Reels in India, Shifts Explore Button
  6. IFA Tech Trade Fair Is Back, but 240,000 Visitors Aren't
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 1000C Octa-Core SoC With 5G Support Announced, Will Power the T-Mobile LG Velvet
  8. WhatsApp to Bring New Tones for Call Terminate and Group Calls, Expiring Messages Still in The Works
  9. WhatsApp Reports 6 Previously Undisclosed Vulnerabilities on New Security Site
  10. Redmi 9A Next Sale on September 9 at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com