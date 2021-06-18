Technology News
loading

Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels

Facebook began testing Instagram Reels advertisements in India, Australia, Brazil, and Germany in April.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 18 June 2021 11:37 IST
Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels

As with other content on Reels, advertisements can be up to 30 seconds long

Highlights
  • The tests ran with brands such as BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, and Uber
  • Facebook will begin testing advertisements inside its Oculus headsets
  • Facebook said it will use the test to explore ways to help developers

Facebook is launching advertisements globally on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels, the company said on Thursday.

The social media company, aiming to make money from its short-form video feature, began testing Instagram Reels advertisements in India, Australia, Brazil, and Germany in April. The tests ran with brands such as BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, and Uber.

"We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so advertisements are a natural fit," said Instagram's Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky. "Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained."

The company said that Reels advertisements, that will loop and can be up to 30 seconds long, will appear between individual Reels.

Facebook said Wednesday it will begin testing advertisements inside its virtual reality Oculus headsets in partnership with several game developers, including Resolution Games.

The small-scale test of VR advertisements are a bridge between the social media company's main revenue line of selling digital advertising and its growing investment to build virtual reality hardware as the next tech frontier after the smartphone.

Facebook said it will use the test to explore ways to help developers earn revenue on the Oculus platform.

“Our primary focus at Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) is to bring more people into VR, advance the consumer experience, and make progress on our longer-term augmented reality initiatives. We're also exploring new ways for developers to generate revenue—this is a key part of ensuring we're creating a self-sustaining platform that can support a variety of business models that unlock new types of content and audiences. It also helps us continue to make innovative AR/VR hardware more accessible to more people,” the company said.

Advertisements will begin to appear in Blaston, an action game developed by Resolution, and in other Oculus games over the coming weeks.

Facebook added that Oculus users will be able to hide individual advertisements or choose not to see advertisements from a certain advertiser.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Reels, TikTok
Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help

Related Stories

Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  3. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  6. Loki Episode 2: Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant, Explained
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei, ZTE Ban: US FCC Votes to Advance Proposed Restrictions on Gear
  2. Realme Buds Q2 to Launch in India on June 24 Alongside Narzo 30 5G, New Smart TV
  3. Facebook Launches Advertisements Globally for Instagram Reels
  4. Bitcoin Implementation in El Salvador: World Bank Rejects Country’s Request for Help
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 Brings More Fixes to Quests, Open World; Improves Performance and Stability
  6. Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone With Up to 2-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook Is Getting Its Own Podcast Platform This Month: Report
  8. Chinese Apps Said to Face Subpoenas or Bans Under US President Joe Biden’s Order
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Getting OxygenOS 11.0.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Network Improvements
  10. Nvidia to Invest at Least $100 Million in UK Supercomputer, CEO Jensen Huang Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com