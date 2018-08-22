Instagram has started testing placing recommended posts in user feeds. Unlike recommended posts in the Explore tab that have been a part of the photo sharing platform for a long time, recommended posts in the Instagram Feed will reach select users over the next few days. The recommended posts will be visible to you at the end of your Feed - just below the "You're All Caught Up" message that was introduced early last month. This is notably not the first time when Instagram is testing recommended posts in the Feed. The Facebook-owned company was spotted showing recommended posts in the Feed back in December. Interestingly, a help section also emerged last year to highlight how Instagram determines which posts appears in the form of recommended posts.

Highlighting the benefits of recommended posts in its Feed, Instagram in a blog post said, "Now with recommended posts, you can see even more of what's being shared by our community." The recommended posts will be shown just below the "You're All Caught Up" message that was originally marketed to help users deal with their FOMO (fear of missing out) by preventing them from endless scrolling on the Instagram app in search of new content. Instagram importantly differentiates recommended posts from the posts of the accounts you follow by showing the "Recommended For You" message. You can also continue to see your past posts after reaching at the end of your Feed by tapping the View Past Posts button or keep scrolling for your recommendations.

Each of the posts under the "Recommended For You" message carries a Follow button in Blue colour that helps you easily follow the users of the recommended posts. This gives Instagram a way to enhance engagements as with more accounts you follow and with more accounts following you on the platform, you will continue to use your Feed and share new images. Moreover, Instagram highlights that the ultimate goal of the new development is to "make Feed the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most of you".

The arrival of recommended posts in the Instagram is not likely to bring an impact on the Explore tab - at least in the coming future. However, it is worth mentioning here that the recommendations "are based on the people you follow and the posts and videos you like", the same criteria that is applicable for recommended posts in the Explore tab.

As we mentioned, this isn't the first time when Instagram is testing recommended posts in its feed. Folks at TechCrunch had confirmed the initial testing back in December. The company also published a help section that underlined how Instagram determines which posts appears in the Recommended for You section. It is thus safe to say that the experimental feature that was initially debuted for some Instagram accounts on a silent basis is now reaching a large number of users. Instagram is open to tweaking the experience based on the initial user feedback. Furthermore, while the initial test will be rolled out over the next few days, the company is set to bring it to more users in the coming weeks.