Instagram to Bring Recommendations, Fullscreen Videos in Coming Months: Adam Mosseri

Instagram chief Mosseri stresses that video is driving an immense amount of growth for all major social platforms out there.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 July 2021 12:03 IST
Highlights
  • Instagram to bring more monetisation opportunities for creators
  • Mosseri says that TikTok, YouTube are stiff competition
  • Full-screen and immersive video experience coming to Instagram

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced upcoming features coming to the social media platform. The company is working on updates in areas of video, messaging, creators, and shopping. Mosseri particularly stressed on changes coming to video in the near future. He spoke about YouTube and TikTok being huge competition, alongside new startups. Instagram will also be showing recommendations to users in the future, highlighting posts in the Feed that they may not be following. These recommendations will be based on their preferences.

Mosseri took to Twitter to announce the new features coming to Instagram. The recommendations feature is already in testing and the first version was rolled out last week. This week, Instagram will roll out a new version of this recommendations feature that entails topics, letting users choose the topics they want to see in recommendations.

Coming to video, Mosseri says that few changes are coming to make viewing more immersive, entertaining, and fullscreen. He didn't detail on what the changes will be, but vaguely says, “You'll see us do a number things, or experiment with a number of things, in this space over the coming months.” Mosseri stresses that video is driving an immense amount of growth for all major social platforms out there. This could mean that Instagram will be bringing more changes to Reels, IGTV, and video posts published on the platform.

Instagram is also working on bringing more changes for creators and help monetise in better ways on the platform. The Facebook-owned company is also working on integrating shopping-related features. “The pandemic shifted, or accelerated the shift of commerce, from offline to online by a number of years and we're trying to lean into that trend.”

Apart from all these, Instagram is reportedly testing a new way to share links in stories through stickers. While users with a verified-account or with more than 10,000 followers could already share links with a swipe-up gesture, Instagram is testing a new sticker with shareable links that would be available to a wider audience.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
