Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report

Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report

This feature will be beneficial for beneficial for businesses-owners.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 August 2020 15:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagram QR codes can be generated from the profile page

Highlights
  • Instagram has rolled out QR codes for all its users
  • Businesses can use this to print or send directly to customers
  • Instagram QR codes can be used with third-party camera apps

Instagram is rolling out QR codes all users can generate, which open their profiles. These QR codes can be scanned from any camera app, and not just Instagram. The new feature could be especially beneficial for businesses-owners, who can print their QR codes or send it directly to potential customers. On scanning the code with any third-party camera apps, customers will be led to the user's Instagram account, which they can follow, browse through, or check for information.

Instagram's Nametag feature was similar, but it allowed internal QR codes that could only be scanned via Instagram. Snapchat has a popular Snapcode option since 2015, which is used to add friends using the phone camera. Last month, WhatsApp also came up with a QR code for WhatsApp Business, allowing users to easily chat with a business representative.

How to create your QR code

To generate a QR code, go on the Menu option on your Instagram profile and click on QR code. If you see a Nametag option instead of QR code, it means the update hasn't reached you yet. The new feature is likely rolled out in stages, so it may take some time before it reaches all users.

Upon clicking the QR code option, users can customise the background, which is how the Nametag feature worked as well. You can either choose a background from the available colours, or pick an emoji pattern. Users can also click a selfie and use it as the background pattern, which can be customised all the more by tapping and choosing an emoji as a prop. Once finalised, save or take a screenshot to send to potential followers, or print it.

As per a report by The Verge, this feature was first launched in Japan in 2019.
These QR codes will be scannable from any supporting third-party camera apps. This means you can take a picture of the Instagram QR code from your default phone camera too.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, QR Code, Instagram Business
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Google Launches Kormo Jobs App in India to Help Job Seekers Find Relevant Opportunities

Related Stories

Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  2. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  3. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Coming Soon
  4. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
  6. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  7. OnePlus Says No to RAM Boost, DC Dimming for Older Phones: Report
  8. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
  9. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced for Users in India
  10. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Antitrust Complaint Dismissed by Competition Commission of India
  2. Instagram Rolls Out QR Codes, Allows Users to Open Profiles From Any Camera App: Report
  3. Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Sense Smartwatch Images Leaked, Tipped to Come With Voice Controls
  4. Google Launches Kormo Jobs App in India to Help Job Seekers Find Relevant Opportunities
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 With Latest Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
  6. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased
  7. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  8. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, May Be a Rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Redmi 9A
  9. EA Play Arrives August 31 on Steam Starting at Rs. 315
  10. Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake in Netmeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com