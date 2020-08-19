Instagram is rolling out QR codes all users can generate, which open their profiles. These QR codes can be scanned from any camera app, and not just Instagram. The new feature could be especially beneficial for businesses-owners, who can print their QR codes or send it directly to potential customers. On scanning the code with any third-party camera apps, customers will be led to the user's Instagram account, which they can follow, browse through, or check for information.

Instagram's Nametag feature was similar, but it allowed internal QR codes that could only be scanned via Instagram. Snapchat has a popular Snapcode option since 2015, which is used to add friends using the phone camera. Last month, WhatsApp also came up with a QR code for WhatsApp Business, allowing users to easily chat with a business representative.

How to create your QR code

To generate a QR code, go on the Menu option on your Instagram profile and click on QR code. If you see a Nametag option instead of QR code, it means the update hasn't reached you yet. The new feature is likely rolled out in stages, so it may take some time before it reaches all users.

Upon clicking the QR code option, users can customise the background, which is how the Nametag feature worked as well. You can either choose a background from the available colours, or pick an emoji pattern. Users can also click a selfie and use it as the background pattern, which can be customised all the more by tapping and choosing an emoji as a prop. Once finalised, save or take a screenshot to send to potential followers, or print it.

As per a report by The Verge, this feature was first launched in Japan in 2019.

These QR codes will be scannable from any supporting third-party camera apps. This means you can take a picture of the Instagram QR code from your default phone camera too.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.