Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram Releases Progressive Web App With Direct Messaging Feature on Microsoft Store

Instagram Releases Progressive Web App With Direct Messaging Feature on Microsoft Store

Windows 10 users can now slide into DMs without leaving their desktop machine.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 28 February 2020 16:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Instagram Releases Progressive Web App With Direct Messaging Feature on Microsoft Store

Instagram has released a PWA for Windows 10 users on Microsoft Store

Highlights
  • Instagram PWA is now available on Microsoft Store
  • The updated Instagram app on Windows 10 lets you send messages
  • Direct messaging is also expected to arrive on Web soon

Instagram has mostly shied away from adding any real features to the Web or desktop platforms in the last couple of years. The Facebook-owned app clearly wants everyone to just keep using its mobile apps. But things are about to change, or at least that's what it looks like. Instagram has now released its progressive web app (PWA) on the Microsoft Store with a bunch of enhancements. A PWA isn't a real desktop app but it's made to feel like a native Windows 10 app.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app's PWA is now available on the Microsoft Store as an update (version 42.0.2.0) to the Instagram app for Windows 10. The app adds support for direct messages, a feature that's been missing on the Web and the desktop for a while now, even though the company has been testing the direct messaging feature on the Web.

Instagram app users on Windows 10 will be able to send and receive direct messages on their desktop itself. The PWA also signals hope that newer Instagram features may land on desktop sooner rather than later. The update also promises to make Instagram more stable on the desktop.

With direct messaging coming to desktop, we're probably very close to getting the feature on the Web as well. Earlier this month, Instagram added a new feature that allows users to respond to their friends' stories using GIFs from Giphy.

Instagram had also removed its IGTV button from the Android and iOS apps. In May last year, Instagram killed its standalone messaging app called Direct which allowed its users to send direct messages with a more camera-centric approach.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Windows 10, PWA, Microsoft Store
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Microsft Edge Now Allows Users to Block Potentially Unwanted Applications
Can Samsung Galaxy M31 Beat the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2?

Related Stories

Instagram Releases Progressive Web App With Direct Messaging Feature on Microsoft Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  3. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Tariff Amid Financial Woes
  4. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, Quad Cameras Unveiled
  5. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Now Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  6. Realme Band to Go on Sale Just After Its Launch on March 5
  7. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Gross and Shocking’: Women Call for New Laws to Stop Cyber-Flashing
  2. HTC Wildfire R70 With Triple Rear Cameras, Helio P23 SoC Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme X50 Pro Packs Support for ISRO's NavIC Navigation System, India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  4. Instagram Releases Progressive Web App With Direct Messaging Feature on Microsoft Store
  5. Microsft Edge Now Allows Users to Block Potentially Unwanted Applications
  6. Paytm Payments Bank Says Telcos Should Act Faster to Counter Online Fraud
  7. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Netflix Upgrades Mobile, Basic Plan to HD Video Quality in New Test in India
  9. New Study Finds Data Centres Not as Harmful to the Planet as Earlier Thought
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Facial Recognition, Gestures Improvements With New Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.